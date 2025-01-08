Oregon State Set To Hire Buffalo's Ray Pickering As RB Coach

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

According to reports, Oregon State and head coach Trent Bray are expected to hire former Buffalo running back coach Ray Pickering.

Pickering would replace Thomas Ford, who was hired for Idaho's head coaching spot...

He'll come to Corvallis after spending a season with the Buffalo Bulls, where they boasted a very good rushing attack in 2024. Aj-Jay Henderson tallied nearly 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns along with 19 catches for 238 yards and a score.

Henderson was named All-Conference, led the MAC in rushing, and had the most receiving yards/receptions for a MAC RB. He was also named Bahamas Bowl Offensive MVP.

As a team, the Bulls averaged 169.1 rushing yards per game, good for 52nd nationally, and finished with 23 touchdowns.

Before Buffalo, Pickering spent one-year stints at Norfolk State and Texas. With NSU, he served as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, while with the Longhorns he served as an offensive analyst.

With the Spartans, he helped them achieve a strong rushing attack with three runners over 400 yards, and four over 300 yards in 2023.

Before being hired by Steve Sarkisian at Texas, he spent time at DII Lane College (Tenn.) where he largely built his coaching career after beginning in the high school ranks...

A native of Laurel, Miss., Pickering graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi, where he received a bachelor's in Coaching Education. He earned his master's in Secondary Education and Sports Administration from William Carey University.

He was recently named to the 2022 AFCA 35 Under 35 & the 2022 Football Scoop Rising Minority Watch Lists.

