Oregon State MBB Set To Host Weber State

With the Oregon State men's basketball team (1-0) set to host Weber State at Gill Coliseum on Friday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Oregon State defeated Utah Tech on Monday, extending its streak to 11-straight wins in season openers - every one the team has played under head coach Wayne Tinkle...

With a win on Friday, the Beavers will open the season 2-0 for the third-straight year ... Friday will mark the fifth-ever matchup between Oregon State and Weber State, and the first since the 1977-78 season...

The Wildcats are a familiar foe for Coach Wayne Tinkle, who played them 19 times during his tenure as head coach at Montana. Notably the Grizzlies defeated the 2011-12 Weber State squad featuring Damian Lillard in the Big Sky Tournament Championship game by a score of 85-66...

Oregon State's squad features nine newcomers... The Beavers roster represents nine different nations (USA, Canada, Denmark, Iran, Lithuania, England, France, Germany, Turkey), the second most of any Division I men's basketball team trailing only UT Martin with 12...

- Friday's game will be the second in a five-game home stand to open the 2024-25 season. Overall, the Beavers will host nine of their first 10 games of the year ...

- Head coach Wayne Tinkle needs one more victory to reach 300 in his head coaching career

THE TEAM

- The Beavers' team features nine international players, representing eight different countries (Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Iran, Lithuania, Turkey, United Kingdom).

- Eight different players made their Oregon State debuts on Monday - Isaiah Sy, Parsa Fallah, Damarco Minor, Nate Kingz, Matthew Marsh, Johan Munch, Liutauras Lelevicius and Maxim Logue.

- Players making their Beaver debut accounted for 56 of Oregon State's 80 points on Monday.

- Oregon State will continue its rivalry with Oregon on Nov. 21, the 365th meeting of the most often contested matchup in Division I men's basketball.

- Nine of the Beavers' first 10 games of the season will be played at Gill Coliseum.

- The Oregon State men's basketball squad is one of 10 OSU programs slated to compete in the West Coast Conference beginning in the fall of 2024 as part of the two-year conference affiliation agreement announced on Dec. 22.

- The 2024-25 WCC schedule will see the Beavers face some foes they have not often seen during their history. The following is Oregon State's total games played against each WCC opponent (excluding Washington State) along with the last season the two teams met. Portland - 71 meetings, last in 2020-21; Gonzaga - 27 meetings, last in 1991-92; Santa Clara - 10 meetings, last in 1997-98; San Francisco - 10 meetings, last in 1968-69; Pepperdine - 5 meetings, last in 2018-19; LMU - 5 meetings, last in 2017-18; Saint Mary's 4 meetings, last in 1968-69; San Diego - 3 meetings, last in 2012-13; Pacific - 3 meetings, last in 1994-95.

- The Oregon State men's basketball program received a $1.5 million endowment from Joth Ricci and his family, part of a $3 million gift to the Beavers' men's and women's basketball programs. Ricci, known for leadership roles with Dutch Bros, Stumptown Coffee Roasters, Adelsheim Vineyards, Jones Soda and, most recently, Burgerville, is a 1990 Oregon State graduate now serving as executive in residence for the College of Business.

