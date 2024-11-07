Oregon State MBB Set To Host Weber State

in other news
Quick Hits From Oregon State HC Trent Bray's Press Conference
Get all the important Oregon State football updates from head coach Trent Bray...
WATCH: Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Press Conference (SJSU Week)
Hear from Oregon State head coach Trent Bray as he recaps the bye and looks ahead to San Jose State...
Oregon State Football By The Numbers
BeaversEdge takes a closer look at Oregon State football by the numbers entering the next stretch of games...
Oregon State Football vs San Jose State Odds
BeaversEdge gives the spread, total, and money line via ESPNBET against San Jose State...
Analysis: QB Tristan Ti'a Brings Dual-Threat Ability To Oregon State
BeaversEdge breaks down what QB Tristan Ti'a will bring to Corvallis!
With the Oregon State men's basketball team (1-0) set to host Weber State at Gill Coliseum on Friday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Weber State (1-0) vs Oregon State (1-0)
TV - ESPN+
RADIO - Beaver Sports Network
Quick Hits
- Oregon State defeated Utah Tech on Monday, extending its streak to 11-straight wins in season openers - every one the team has played under head coach Wayne Tinkle...
With a win on Friday, the Beavers will open the season 2-0 for the third-straight year ... Friday will mark the fifth-ever matchup between Oregon State and Weber State, and the first since the 1977-78 season...
The Wildcats are a familiar foe for Coach Wayne Tinkle, who played them 19 times during his tenure as head coach at Montana. Notably the Grizzlies defeated the 2011-12 Weber State squad featuring Damian Lillard in the Big Sky Tournament Championship game by a score of 85-66...
Oregon State's squad features nine newcomers... The Beavers roster represents nine different nations (USA, Canada, Denmark, Iran, Lithuania, England, France, Germany, Turkey), the second most of any Division I men's basketball team trailing only UT Martin with 12...
- Friday's game will be the second in a five-game home stand to open the 2024-25 season. Overall, the Beavers will host nine of their first 10 games of the year ...
- Head coach Wayne Tinkle needs one more victory to reach 300 in his head coaching career
THE TEAM
- The Beavers' team features nine international players, representing eight different countries (Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Iran, Lithuania, Turkey, United Kingdom).
- Eight different players made their Oregon State debuts on Monday - Isaiah Sy, Parsa Fallah, Damarco Minor, Nate Kingz, Matthew Marsh, Johan Munch, Liutauras Lelevicius and Maxim Logue.
- Players making their Beaver debut accounted for 56 of Oregon State's 80 points on Monday.
- Oregon State will continue its rivalry with Oregon on Nov. 21, the 365th meeting of the most often contested matchup in Division I men's basketball.
- Nine of the Beavers' first 10 games of the season will be played at Gill Coliseum.
- The Oregon State men's basketball squad is one of 10 OSU programs slated to compete in the West Coast Conference beginning in the fall of 2024 as part of the two-year conference affiliation agreement announced on Dec. 22.
- The 2024-25 WCC schedule will see the Beavers face some foes they have not often seen during their history. The following is Oregon State's total games played against each WCC opponent (excluding Washington State) along with the last season the two teams met. Portland - 71 meetings, last in 2020-21; Gonzaga - 27 meetings, last in 1991-92; Santa Clara - 10 meetings, last in 1997-98; San Francisco - 10 meetings, last in 1968-69; Pepperdine - 5 meetings, last in 2018-19; LMU - 5 meetings, last in 2017-18; Saint Mary's 4 meetings, last in 1968-69; San Diego - 3 meetings, last in 2012-13; Pacific - 3 meetings, last in 1994-95.
- The Oregon State men's basketball program received a $1.5 million endowment from Joth Ricci and his family, part of a $3 million gift to the Beavers' men's and women's basketball programs. Ricci, known for leadership roles with Dutch Bros, Stumptown Coffee Roasters, Adelsheim Vineyards, Jones Soda and, most recently, Burgerville, is a 1990 Oregon State graduate now serving as executive in residence for the College of Business.
OSU Athletics
