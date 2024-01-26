PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WBB Previews Colorado & Utah | WATCH: Baseball Previews 2024 | WR Ty Olsen Talks OSU Offer | What OSU Is Getting In DJ Wesolak | Offseason Movement Tracker

CORVALLIS – Jordan Pope's buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave the Oregon State men's basketball team an 83-80 win over No. 9 Arizona Thursday evening at Legendary Gill Coliseum.

Pope finished with 31 points on 9-for-15 shooting and recorded five assists. Tyler Bilodeau had 22 points on 8-for-10 shooting and pulled down seven rebounds.

Michael Rataj had 12 points and seven rebounds including five-straight points during a crucial phase of the second half. Dexter Akanno had eight points and a pair of steals.

As a team, the Beavers shot 56.3 percent from the floor and 60 percent from 3-point range.

The Wildcats jumped out to an 11-5 lead at the game's first media timeout. The teams traded punches for much of the first half, as the Beavers found themselves trailing 35-27 with five minutes remaining before the break.

Arizona led 44-36 at the intermission.

MORE: What OSU Is Getting In Tevita Pome'e | Three-Star LB Talks OSU Offer | Beavers Zeroing In On Hire? | Beavers Add 2025 LB Jeremiah Ioane | What Is OSU Getting In DB Sai Vadrawale | Rivals250 QB Talks OSU Offer

Oregon State quickly battled back in second frame, getting within three early in the period. The Beavers tied the game with 11:22 on the clock, and took the lead on a Bilodeau 3-pointer with 7:40 to go.

The sides went back-and-forth, before Oregon State used an offensive explosion to open up an eight-point lead with 2:27 on the clock. The Wildcats battled back to get back within two with 52 seconds remaining. Arizona leveled the scoring with 11 seconds left before Pope knocked down the winner as time expired.

The Beavers will remain at home Saturday, when they host Arizona State.

OSU Athletics