Last week, Oregon State offered 2025 linebacker Mark Iheanachor out of Narbonne High School in Harbor City, California a neighborhood in Southern Los Angeles.

On top of the offer from the Beavers, Iheanachor also holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Maryland, San Diego State, Washington, and Washington State among others. The rising senior has seen his stock rise over the last few months after recording 95 tackles including 16 tackles for loss this past fall. He also had 124 touches for 1,108 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns.

Over the weekend, BeaversEdge was able to catch up with the 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker to discuss his offer from the Beavers and his recruitment.

