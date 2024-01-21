"I want to give thanks to the most high my lord and savior Jesus Christ for I wouldn't be here without him," Ioane said in a statement on Twitter. "I also want to give thanks to my family for always being there for me and supporting me. I want to thank all the Oregon State coaches and fans for welcoming me and my family and making me feel at home. With all that being said after a great visit, I am committing to the University of Oregon State!"

2025 Las Vegas linebacker Jeremiah Ioane has seen enough. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker on Sunday announced his commitment to Oregon State, becoming the Beavers' first commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Ioane chose the Beavers over early offers from Arizona, Colorado State, and Nevada among others.

"What stands out is Coach Bray’s loyalty to the program and his relationships with his players," he told BeaversEdge about his interest in Oregon State earlier this month. "He offered me last spring and the program has kept in contact consistently through mail and phone calls as a prospect that made me feel like a priority and family. Also, Coach Coop is from Las Vegas as well which is pretty cool. I got a chance to speak with him recently and having a connection as far as both of us being from Vegas is cool. I feel like they are offering me a great opportunity to showcase my talents at the next level," he added.

He also loved the interactions he had in his recruitment with Oregon State fans. "I also love the Beaver Nation fans they always show so much love and kind words on every post I’m blessed and thankful to Coach Bray and the whole coaching staff for seeing potential in me."



