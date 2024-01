Over the weekend, Rivals250 quarterback Jackson Kollock backed up his commitment to Washington following Kalen DeBoer's departure to Alabama to take over the Crimson Tide. Among the first teams in contact with Kollock following his commitment was Oregon State and offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson.

After a few conversations over the last few days, Gunderson and the Beavers offered Kollock on Thursday. It's the seventh offer for the 2025 signal caller who also holds offers from California, Colorado, Colorado State, Minnesota, UNLV, and Washington. Illinois and Penn State have also shown interest in the California standout.