PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Preview: Beavers vs USC | Martinez & Lolohea Mic'd Up | Inside The DAM: Latest Intel | Oregon State Spring Football Nuggets Day 9: Chiles & Thomas Impress | WATCH: Day 9 Interviews | OL Target Sets OSU Visit | 2025 OL Jake Flores has "amazing" visit | WR Dajon Doss Recaps Visit

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Thursday the addition of Nate Meithof, who will join the Beavers as a transfer after spending last season at the College of Southern Idaho.Meithof, a native of Keizer, Ore., is a 6-foot-5 guard.

“Nate’s a terrific addition to our program,” Tinkle said. “He has really worked hard and improved over the last several years. He’s a high-level shooter and scorer, and with his IQ he understands the importance of passing and cutting as well. The most important thing is he’s a proven winner, as his team spent most of the year ranked No. 1 in the country. Nate really grew under Coach Reinert’s leadership and we believe he’ll be ready to contribute immediately.”

Nate Meithof

MORE: MBB: Beavers Add JUCO Guard

Meithof led the College of Southern Idaho in scoring last season, averaging 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He shot 51.5 percent from the floor, starting all 31 games and led the team with 45 steals. Meithof went over 20 points five times on the year, including a 29-point showing against Laramie County Community College. As a team, CSI went 29-2 on the season.

The guard spent his first collegiate season at Westmont, where he also led his squad in scoring, averaging 18.6 points and 5.5 boards per game on his way to Golden State Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year honors and All-GSAC recognition. Meithof scored over 20 points 12 times on the campaign, and put up 30 against Arizona Christian.

Meithof graduated from McNary High School, where he was Valley League Player of the Year in 2019. He averaged 25 points per game his senior season, and left the program as the second-leading scorer in program history.

“This is a great opportunity for me to and a great fit,” Meithof said. “I feel like I will fit right in because of the way the Beavers play, and because of the coaching staff and the belief they have in me. It’s a place where I will be pushed daily, and I can foresee great growth in myself and the team.”

Meithof is slated to join Gavin Marrs and Thomas Ndong as newcomers on the Oregon State squad next season. Marrs and Ndong both will enter the program as freshmen after signing NLI’s in November.

OSU Athletics