Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Wednesday the additions of Matthew Marsh and Isaiah Sy, who will join the team for the upcoming season. Marsh is a 7-foot-1 center from Cornwall, England and Sy is a 6-foot-7 forward out of Marseilles, France.

Matthew Marsh

Center

7-foot-1

Senior

Cornwall, England

Marsh joins the Beavers for his senior season, after spending the prior three years at Wake Forest. The center made 65 appearances, including 18 starts for the Demon Deacons. During his sophomore season, he shot a blistering 88.3 percent from the floor (83-for-94), while averaging 6.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Marsh shot 68 percent from the floor in 2023-24, and started the first two games of the year.

“We’re fired up to have Matt join our program,” Tinkle said. “He’s a great young man with loads of potential. It’s rare you see a guy 7’1” with his combination of size, strength, and athleticism. He wants to expand his game offensively and we’ll certainly give him that opportunity. Matt’s physicality and toughness will really help our interior defense and rebounding. His maturity and ACC experience will pay huge dividends for us immediately.”

Prior to his collegiate career, Marsh saw action in the French Pro-A/Jeep Elite league as a member of ASVEL’s youth squad. He also spent time in FC Barcelona’s development program, and played for the Reading Rockets in England’s Junior National Basketball League.

“I chose Oregon State because of the support, enthusiasm and passion that the program provides,” Marsh said. “Being here will enable me to thrive as a person and a player. At OSU I will be surrounded by great coaches and teammates, which is extremely valuable. Setting foot on campus, meeting Coach Tinkle and the rest of the staff, I got a sense of home and excitement for what is to come. I think we will be able to achieve great things this year, and I couldn’t be more excited to finish my collegiate career as a Beaver.”

Isaiah Sy

Forward

6-foot-7

Sophomore

Marseilles, France

Sy joins the Beavers as a sophomore out of Cloud County Community College. He was named as an All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Honorable Mention last season, after averaging 11.2 points per game on the year. Overall, he shot 47.9 percent from the floor and 47.1 percent from 3-point range in his freshman campaign, while pulling down 4.3 boards per contest.

“Isaiah will be a great addition to our program,” Tinkle said. “He’s going to help our shooting – he shot over 47 percent from three with over 90 makes at Cloud County Community College. Isaiah has great length and we believe he has the potential to become a great perimeter defender. He has a nose for the ball on the offensive glass, and he is a good young talent we are thrilled to be adding to our program.”

Sy scored in double-figures 18 times during the 2023-24 season, including a career-best 29-point showing in a win over Pratt. Overall he helped the Thunderbirds to a 21-11 record on the season and an appearance in the NJCAA Region VI Tournament.

“I chose Oregon State because I've built a close relationship with the coaching staff,” Sy said. “I love their vision of the game and how they want to develop me as a player. Being surrounded by coaches who have this kind of experience at a high level is unique. When I got on campus, I instantly felt comfortable, I had this feeling that Oregon State would be my new home.”

OSU Athletics