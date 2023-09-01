With the Oregon State football team taking on the San Jose State Spartans on Sunday, BeaversEdge gives you the latest news and notes about the Beavers in this in-depth notebook...

When Oregon State football begins the 2023 campaign against the San Jose State Spartans on Sunday afternoon on CBS, the Beavers will have the benefit of having game film on SJSU as they faced the USC Trojans a week ago.

USC rolled to a 56-28 win over the Spartans, but it wasn't until the second half that the Trojans were able to ultimately create some separation. USC's defense is still very much a work in progress, but the offense, led by reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams, tallied 501 yards of total offense.

Despite SJSU allowing 56 points and over 500 yards, Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren says the Beavers will have to be ready for the Spartan defense, which is unique and throws a lot of different sets at opposing offenses.

"They're very sound in what they do defensively and they're really stout up front," Lindgren said. "They give you a lot of different looks and in that USC game, they gave the USC offensive line a bunch of different looks they hadn't shown last season. Our offensive line is going to have to do a great job of communicating and trusting in their base roles.

And in the secondary, they don't give up a lot of big plays. They're disciplined in their coverage and they make you earn it. They did some good things and really made USC work for a few quarters. We'll need to be ready to roll."