With the Oregon State football team set to kick off the 2023 campaign against the San Jose State Spartans on Sunday, BeaversEdge gives 10 BOLD predictions for the Beavers' upcoming season!

While Oregon State has said time and time again this August that they're focusing on themselves, the 2023 season, and what they can control, you have to figure that there will be some extra motivation when considering all the conference realignment drama this offseason.

Simply put, the Beavers and Washington State (and Stanford and Cal, for now) were left in the wastelands after the BIG10 and BIG12 raided the conference...

While I'm sure it's not overly difficult to compartmentalize, you have to figure there are a good amount of guys on the team or even coaches who feel a certain way about what the national narrative has been about OSU throughout this process. Again, largely a feeling as the Beavers have been zeroed in on 2023...

All that to say, I have a gut feeling that the Beavers will have a chip on their shoulder this season and that they would love nothing more than to win the Pac-12 Championship in the final year of the conference as we currently know it.

It won't be the No. 1 rallying cry for the Beavs this season, but to say it won't be some sort of motivation would be foolhardy...

Look for Oregon State to enter matchups with a Boulder on their shoulders...