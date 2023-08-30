Puyallup will start their football season this Friday against Emerald Ridge.

Crook County and Freauff will start their season this weekend against Philomath.

Hook and Homestead fell to Aargon 41-13 last weekend but Hook had himself a nice night, recording five receptions for 52 yards and two touchdowns.

Memorial started their 2023 season with a 28-7 loss to Lakeview Centennial. According to The Dallas Morning News, Tullis did not record any stats in the season opener. BeaversEdge is checking in to find the latest on the running back commitment.

Central Catholic and Foster begins its season on Saturday afternoon against Bellevue.

Burnett and Punahou last weekend improved to 3-0 on the season with a 45-0 win over Moanalua. We could not find any stats for Burnett, but he did post a short highlight tape from the victory that includes one tackle. He also recorded one sack earlier this year.

Frazier and McKinney outlasted Rivals250 RB Taylor Taytum and Longview 23-21 last Friday. Frazier did not record any rushing stats in the game but did cause two fumbles on the defensive side of the ball. Unfortunately, Frazier did suffer a high ankle sprain, according to The Dallas Morning News in the game which will cause him to miss some time this fall.

Brinson and Gaither started their 2023 season with a 35-7 win over the Steinbrenner Warriors last weekend. Brinson had 20 receiving yards on the offensive side of the ball while recording one tackle on the defensive side of the ball.

Young and the St. Louis Crusaders fell to Nevada's Liberty Patriots 34-30. The Crusaders are now 1-2 on the season with back-to-back losses.

Stewart and his teammates at Kelso will begin their season on Friday night against Timberline.

Bishop Kelly and Johnson dominated in their season opener, defeating Capital 49-14.