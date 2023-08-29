With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Tuesday afternoon to preview the San Jose State Spartans, BeaversEdge recaps all the info in this edition of Notes & Quotes...

- Head coach Jonathan Smith said the inside linebacker starting battle was "competitive" opposite of Easton Mascarenas. He said that Calvin Hart Jr.'s physicality and continued grasp of the playbook pushed him to the starting spot and that he earned it. He also added we're going to see more ILBs out there than just those two, likely John Miller and Makiya Tongue.

- He also talked about the opposite cornerback spot of Jaden Robinson and said that Tyrice Ivy won the spot because of his consistency in playing corner, tackling, understanding the scheme, and challenging receivers. He also said they'll be rotating multiple guys, but that Ivy gets the first crack. Another starting caliber DB for OSU via the College of San Mateo...

- Smith said that the Beavers are doing good regarding player health ahead of the opener... Only kicker Everett Hayes is questionable after suffering a groin injury in fall camp, but Atticus Sappington won the job per Smith. A part of that is the injury, but he's been pleased with Sappington's growth.

- Smith said he's very proud of the captain group this year: Consisting of Joshua Gray, Taliese Fuaga, Isaac Hodgins, Jake Levengood, and Kitan Oladapo. Smith said that this was another "impressive year" in his mind in terms of how many guys on the team got votes, including guys who were "close" with double-digit votes. However, he said those five separated themselves and that they're counting on big leadership.

- Smith said he's seen Akili Arnold and Oladapo emerging as the go-to leaders in the secondary with the void in leadership from a season ago in the back end.

- Smith said it'll be "vital" to be "explosive" offensively against San Jose State to score enough as they're playing a talented offense and quarterback in Chevan Cordeiro. Smith said he recalls going up against Cordeiro in '21 when he was with Hawaii, saying he was making plays, extending them, and throwing it well. He added that he's only improved as a playmaker since and that he has "a lot to him" as a QB with his dual-threat ability.

- While Smith said it's ideal to always start the season at Reser Stadium, he feels that opening on the road, while tough, will be a good experience for a group of guys who haven't done a ton on the road previously.

- Smith said that they're not expecting Minnesota defensive line transfer Jacob Schuster to be eligible to play this season unless "something comes out of thin air."

MORE: Opponent Preview: Washington | Opponent Preview: Stanford | Beavers Land OL Terrell Kim | Reser Report: Inside Recruiting & Team Scoop

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!