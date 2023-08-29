Notes & Quotes From Oregon State HC Jonathan Smith's Press Conference
With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Tuesday afternoon to preview the San Jose State Spartans, BeaversEdge recaps all the info in this edition of Notes & Quotes...
NOTES
- Head coach Jonathan Smith said the inside linebacker starting battle was "competitive" opposite of Easton Mascarenas. He said that Calvin Hart Jr.'s physicality and continued grasp of the playbook pushed him to the starting spot and that he earned it. He also added we're going to see more ILBs out there than just those two, likely John Miller and Makiya Tongue.
- He also talked about the opposite cornerback spot of Jaden Robinson and said that Tyrice Ivy won the spot because of his consistency in playing corner, tackling, understanding the scheme, and challenging receivers. He also said they'll be rotating multiple guys, but that Ivy gets the first crack. Another starting caliber DB for OSU via the College of San Mateo...
- Smith said that the Beavers are doing good regarding player health ahead of the opener... Only kicker Everett Hayes is questionable after suffering a groin injury in fall camp, but Atticus Sappington won the job per Smith. A part of that is the injury, but he's been pleased with Sappington's growth.
- Smith said he's very proud of the captain group this year: Consisting of Joshua Gray, Taliese Fuaga, Isaac Hodgins, Jake Levengood, and Kitan Oladapo. Smith said that this was another "impressive year" in his mind in terms of how many guys on the team got votes, including guys who were "close" with double-digit votes. However, he said those five separated themselves and that they're counting on big leadership.
- Smith said he's seen Akili Arnold and Oladapo emerging as the go-to leaders in the secondary with the void in leadership from a season ago in the back end.
- Smith said it'll be "vital" to be "explosive" offensively against San Jose State to score enough as they're playing a talented offense and quarterback in Chevan Cordeiro. Smith said he recalls going up against Cordeiro in '21 when he was with Hawaii, saying he was making plays, extending them, and throwing it well. He added that he's only improved as a playmaker since and that he has "a lot to him" as a QB with his dual-threat ability.
- While Smith said it's ideal to always start the season at Reser Stadium, he feels that opening on the road, while tough, will be a good experience for a group of guys who haven't done a ton on the road previously.
- Smith said that they're not expecting Minnesota defensive line transfer Jacob Schuster to be eligible to play this season unless "something comes out of thin air."
QUOTES
Jonathan Smith on why DJ Uiagalelei was named QB1
"His body of work throughout, he just continued to get better and better," Smith said. "The separation was the two big scrimmages and he played the best. I do think we have other guys in that room that can compete and win games, but the separator in our mind was really those two scrimmages."
On the backup QB spot
"There's a decision to be made because it is close (Ben Gulbranson and Aidan Chiles). We feel that we're going to take this week of work and kind of make that call closer to game time. Ben is a proven commodity who can win games and Aidan's got some real talent and has continued to impress. We're going to let those guys get reps and go from there."
On his confidence in the team being more balanced offensively
"We saw what we wanted on the emphasis of being good at throwing it or running it. Now it's putting it together against someone else in a game situation. There's no question if we get into a game and one thing is working way better than the other we'll do that, but over the season we want some balance and I think we'll have it."
On having the advantage of San Jose Game Tape
"There are some advantages to seeing their first game on tape, I think there are some disadvantages of them getting their first game kinks, mechanics, and things like that. Usually, you take a huge step in improvement from week one to week two and so they're going into two and we're into one. They competed very well with USC and went toe-to-toe with a really talented football team for a long time, with a couple of plays separating the game. They had our attention, but it certainly raised our urgency recognizing how good of a team this is."
On which guys have stood out the most in camp
"Tanner Miller has elevated his game in a big way, being flexible at right guard and center. He built off his playing time from last year and continues to be big-time for us. (Defense) Easton is primed and ready for a big year. He had some limitations in camp health-wise, but you could feel it when he wasn't there. Those two guys jump to mind."
On which freshman stood out
" (WR) Zach Card stands out He made multiple plays throughout camp and has maybe earned some opportunities to get out there and go. (DL) Thomas Collins has earned some opportunities."
