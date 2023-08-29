Oregon State's depth chart for San Jose State is here!

Game Notes

Oregon State opens the 2023 season when it visits San Jose State Sunday at CEFCU Stadium in California. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT.

- The game will air live on CBS. Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst) and Justin Walters (sideline) will call the action.

- The game will air live on the Beaver Sports Radio Network. For a list of affiliates, turn to page two of these notes.

- Every game this season can be heard live on the Varsity Network, a free application available via computer browsers, smartphones and tablets. After downloading the application, search for Oregon State.

- Oregon State opens on the road for the third time in six seasons under head coach Jonathan Smith. The Beavers snapped a six-game losing streak in season openers with a 34-17 win over Boise State last season.

- OSU comes into the game on a four-game win streak, tied for the 10th longest nationally.

Oregon State By The Numbers

1 - OSU’s Pac-12 rank in total defense, scoring defense and rushing defense in 2022.

6 - Head coach Jonathan Smith enters his sixth season at the helm of the OSU program. He’s 26-31 overall, including 17-9 the past two seasons.

12.2 - OSU’s scoring margin last season, third in the Pac-12 and 17th nationally.13 - Passes defended by Ryan Cooper Jr. in 2022, second-best in the Pac-12.

18 - Oregon State’s preseason ranking by the AP and USA Today Coaches poll.18.57 - Yards per punt return in 2022 for Anthony Gould, best in the nation. Gould returned two punts for touchdowns last season.

28 - Players who have started at least one game in an Oregon State uniform.

66.7 - Opponents’ success rate in the red zone in 2022. Beavers led the nation.

982 - Rush yards for Damien Martinez, the Pac-12’s Offensive Freshman of the Year. Win Streak

- Oregon State carries a four-game win streak into Sunday’s season opener. That streak is tied for the 10th-longest in the nation, one win behind Air Force, Marshall, Penn State and Pittsburgh, which are all tied for sixth.

- The Beavers are looking to extend their streak to five games for the first time since the 2013 team won six straight after losing its season opener.

- Oregon State won seven of its last eight games to end the 2022 season, out-scoring opponents, 252-124. That’s an average of 31.5 points for and 15.5 points allowed per game. Ranked- Oregon State is ranked 18th in both the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Polls. Both rankings came out in the preseason.

- It’s the eighth time OSU has been ranked by either the coaches poll or the Associated Press to open a season, and the fourth time since 2001.

- Oregon State was in the AP Top 25 for six weeks during the 2022 season, which included a final ranking at No. 17 after the win over Florida. The Beavers also finished 17th in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Reigning Pac-12 Co-COTY

- Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith was named the Co-Coach of the Year in the Pac-12 last season, joining Washington’s Kalen DeBoer. Smith was the first OSU coach to be honored since Mike Riley in 2008.

- Smith was also named the Region 5 Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). He was the first Beaver coach to earn that honor since Riley in 2012.

Martinez Back For Soph. Season

- Damien Martinez ran for 982 yards as a freshman for the Beavers in 2022. He was thusly named the Pac-12 Conference’s Offensive Freshman of the Year.

- He was also selected as a Freshman All-American by multiple media organizations.

- Martinez was the first Beaver to be named the Pac-12’s Offensive Freshman of the Year since Jermar Jefferson in 2018.

Uiagalelei Gets The Nod

- DJ Uiagalelei was named the team’s starting quarterback toward the end of camp. The Inland Empire, Calif., native transferred to Oregon State from Clemson after the 2022 season.

- Uiagalelei played in 36 games for Clemson from 2020-22, making 28 starts. He was 22-6 during his tenure with the Tigers, passing for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns.

- His 22 victories rank seventh most for a career by a Clemson quarterback. He also departed Clemson ranked in the top 10 in career pass attempts (861, fifth), completions (515, sixth), passing touchdowns (36, seventh), rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (15, tied for seventh) and passing yards (5,681, eighth).

Under Jonathan Smith

- Oregon State is 20-6 when leading at halftime. The Beavers are also 19-3 when taking a lead into the fourth quarter.

- The Beavers are 17-12 when controlling time of possession.

- Oregon State is 17-13 at home.

- The Beavers have scored 30 or more points in 28 of his 57 games, going 21-7.

- Oregon State is 17-7 when outgaining its opponent.

- OSU is 21-11 when scoring first.

- The Beavers are 16-2 when holding an opponent to 21 points or less.