Oregon State Football Depth Chart Week 1 vs San Jose State
Oregon State's depth chart for San Jose State is here!
Week 1 Depth Chart
GAME NOTES
Game Notes
Oregon State opens the 2023 season when it visits San Jose State Sunday at CEFCU Stadium in California. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT.
- The game will air live on CBS. Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst) and Justin Walters (sideline) will call the action.
- The game will air live on the Beaver Sports Radio Network. For a list of affiliates, turn to page two of these notes.
- Every game this season can be heard live on the Varsity Network, a free application available via computer browsers, smartphones and tablets. After downloading the application, search for Oregon State.
- Oregon State opens on the road for the third time in six seasons under head coach Jonathan Smith. The Beavers snapped a six-game losing streak in season openers with a 34-17 win over Boise State last season.
- OSU comes into the game on a four-game win streak, tied for the 10th longest nationally.
Oregon State By The Numbers
1 - OSU’s Pac-12 rank in total defense, scoring defense and rushing defense in 2022.
6 - Head coach Jonathan Smith enters his sixth season at the helm of the OSU program. He’s 26-31 overall, including 17-9 the past two seasons.
12.2 - OSU’s scoring margin last season, third in the Pac-12 and 17th nationally.13 - Passes defended by Ryan Cooper Jr. in 2022, second-best in the Pac-12.
18 - Oregon State’s preseason ranking by the AP and USA Today Coaches poll.18.57 - Yards per punt return in 2022 for Anthony Gould, best in the nation. Gould returned two punts for touchdowns last season.
28 - Players who have started at least one game in an Oregon State uniform.
66.7 - Opponents’ success rate in the red zone in 2022. Beavers led the nation.
982 - Rush yards for Damien Martinez, the Pac-12’s Offensive Freshman of the Year. Win Streak
- Oregon State carries a four-game win streak into Sunday’s season opener. That streak is tied for the 10th-longest in the nation, one win behind Air Force, Marshall, Penn State and Pittsburgh, which are all tied for sixth.
- The Beavers are looking to extend their streak to five games for the first time since the 2013 team won six straight after losing its season opener.
- Oregon State won seven of its last eight games to end the 2022 season, out-scoring opponents, 252-124. That’s an average of 31.5 points for and 15.5 points allowed per game. Ranked- Oregon State is ranked 18th in both the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Polls. Both rankings came out in the preseason.
- It’s the eighth time OSU has been ranked by either the coaches poll or the Associated Press to open a season, and the fourth time since 2001.
- Oregon State was in the AP Top 25 for six weeks during the 2022 season, which included a final ranking at No. 17 after the win over Florida. The Beavers also finished 17th in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Reigning Pac-12 Co-COTY
- Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith was named the Co-Coach of the Year in the Pac-12 last season, joining Washington’s Kalen DeBoer. Smith was the first OSU coach to be honored since Mike Riley in 2008.
- Smith was also named the Region 5 Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). He was the first Beaver coach to earn that honor since Riley in 2012.
Martinez Back For Soph. Season
- Damien Martinez ran for 982 yards as a freshman for the Beavers in 2022. He was thusly named the Pac-12 Conference’s Offensive Freshman of the Year.
- He was also selected as a Freshman All-American by multiple media organizations.
- Martinez was the first Beaver to be named the Pac-12’s Offensive Freshman of the Year since Jermar Jefferson in 2018.
Uiagalelei Gets The Nod
- DJ Uiagalelei was named the team’s starting quarterback toward the end of camp. The Inland Empire, Calif., native transferred to Oregon State from Clemson after the 2022 season.
- Uiagalelei played in 36 games for Clemson from 2020-22, making 28 starts. He was 22-6 during his tenure with the Tigers, passing for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns.
- His 22 victories rank seventh most for a career by a Clemson quarterback. He also departed Clemson ranked in the top 10 in career pass attempts (861, fifth), completions (515, sixth), passing touchdowns (36, seventh), rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (15, tied for seventh) and passing yards (5,681, eighth).
Under Jonathan Smith
- Oregon State is 20-6 when leading at halftime. The Beavers are also 19-3 when taking a lead into the fourth quarter.
- The Beavers are 17-12 when controlling time of possession.
- Oregon State is 17-13 at home.
- The Beavers have scored 30 or more points in 28 of his 57 games, going 21-7.
- Oregon State is 17-7 when outgaining its opponent.
- OSU is 21-11 when scoring first.
- The Beavers are 16-2 when holding an opponent to 21 points or less.
