Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At Washington State
With the Oregon State football team (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) set to host Washington State (4-2, 1-2) on Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Cougars...
WSU Quick Hits
-WSU is 4th in the country with a Pac-12-best 49 tackles-for-loss and tied for 11th in the country with 19 sacks
- WSU picked off a pass and forced a fumble against Colorado State, has recorded multiple takeaways in 13 of last 19 games
- Last season, WSU recorded its 8th straight win over Oregon State and 5th straight win over Stanford
- WSU enters the week leading the Pac-12 and 4th in the country with 49 tackles-for-loss- WSU enters the week 2nd in the Pac-12 and 11th in the country with 19 sacks
- WSU has recorded multiple takeaways in 13 of last 19 games- WSU enters the week 3rd in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (20.2) and in rush defense (110.5 ypg)
- WSU leads the Pac-12 in red zone scoring (22-23, 96%), the 11th-best mark in the country - RB Jaylen Jenkins was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after rushing for 130 yards at No. 6 USC last weekend
- LB Daiyan Henley enters the week 2nd in the Pac-12 in tackles-for-loss (10), 2nd in tackles (55), tied for 4th in sacks (4)
- 3 were named to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List; LB Daiyan Henley, EDGE Brennan Jackson, RB Nakia Watson
- 2021 All-Pac-12 1st Team EDGE Ron Stone Jr. named to Watch Lists: Bronko Nagurski Award, Bednarik Award, Lombardi Award
- QB Cameron Ward enters the week 2nd in the Pac-12 in completions (150), tied for 2nd in pass TD (15), 3rd in passing (269.5)
- WR Donovan Ollie is tie for 5th in the Pac-12 in receptions (31), WR De'Zhaun Stribling is tied for 5th in Pac-12 in rec TD (4)
- S Jaden Hicks owns 3 double-digit tackle games in the last 4 games, enters the week tied for 8th in Pac-12 in tackles (41)
Did You Know?
Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith has been known for ending long losing streaks to Pac-12 foes during his tenure, and if the Beavers are to beat Washington State on Saturday, another big-time streak will go down...
The Cougars have won eight straight matchups in the series and lead the overall series 56-47-3... WSU is 25-23 all-time in Corvallis...
Oregon State's last win against Washington State came in the 2013 season when the Mike Riley-led Beavers squared off with then-second-year head coach Mike Leach on the Palouse. The Beavers won 52-24 behind Sean Mannion's 493 passing yards and four touchdowns and Brandin Cooks' 11 receptions for 137 yards and two scores...
OSU's last win in Reser Stadium over WSU came in the 2012 season when the Beavers defeated the Cougars 19-6...
Matchup To Watch
Oregon State's defense vs WSU QB Cameron Ward
-> The key matchup in this contest will be how well Oregon State's defense can keep tabs on WSU QB Cameron Ward. Stanford QB Tanner McKee wasn't a threat to run a week ago, but USC QB Caleb Williams (nine carries for 27 yards) and Utah QB Cam Rising (seven carries for 79 yards and a TD) were both able to keep plays and drives alive with their mobile ability.
Ward doesn't quite have the running prowess as Williams or Rising as he currently has -11 rushing yards on the year, but he's elusive in the pocket and has a rushing score on the year. He's also proven as a passer, topping 340 yards twice in Pac-12 play, so keeping him under wraps will be a big challenge...
OSU's defense has proven capable of putting pressure on the opposing QB, it's taking them down for a sack that's been a fleeting issue. If the Beavers can contain Ward and not allow his athleticism and playmaking to extend plays, I think they'll be in an excellent spot to come out on top. If Ward is the latest Houdini under center against the Beavers, it could be tough slowing down WSU's offensive attack...
WSU Depth Chart vs OSU
WSU Press Conference/Interviews - HC Jake Dickert, DB Jordan Lee, WR Donovan Ollie, & LB Kyle Thornton
