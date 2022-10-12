With the Oregon State football team (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) set to host Washington State (4-2, 1-2) on Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Cougars...

-WSU is 4th in the country with a Pac-12-best 49 tackles-for-loss and tied for 11th in the country with 19 sacks

- WSU picked off a pass and forced a fumble against Colorado State, has recorded multiple takeaways in 13 of last 19 games

- Last season, WSU recorded its 8th straight win over Oregon State and 5th straight win over Stanford

- WSU enters the week leading the Pac-12 and 4th in the country with 49 tackles-for-loss- WSU enters the week 2nd in the Pac-12 and 11th in the country with 19 sacks

- WSU has recorded multiple takeaways in 13 of last 19 games- WSU enters the week 3rd in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (20.2) and in rush defense (110.5 ypg)

- WSU leads the Pac-12 in red zone scoring (22-23, 96%), the 11th-best mark in the country - RB Jaylen Jenkins was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after rushing for 130 yards at No. 6 USC last weekend

- LB Daiyan Henley enters the week 2nd in the Pac-12 in tackles-for-loss (10), 2nd in tackles (55), tied for 4th in sacks (4)

- 3 were named to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List; LB Daiyan Henley, EDGE Brennan Jackson, RB Nakia Watson

- 2021 All-Pac-12 1st Team EDGE Ron Stone Jr. named to Watch Lists: Bronko Nagurski Award, Bednarik Award, Lombardi Award

- QB Cameron Ward enters the week 2nd in the Pac-12 in completions (150), tied for 2nd in pass TD (15), 3rd in passing (269.5)

- WR Donovan Ollie is tie for 5th in the Pac-12 in receptions (31), WR De'Zhaun Stribling is tied for 5th in Pac-12 in rec TD (4)

- S Jaden Hicks owns 3 double-digit tackle games in the last 4 games, enters the week tied for 8th in Pac-12 in tackles (41)