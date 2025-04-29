Oregon State Baseball Falls To Oregon

GET 4 MONTHS OF BEAVERSEDGE PREMIUM FOR THE PRICE OF 1

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Gavin Turley hit his 15th home run of the season and Wyatt Queen allowed two runs in a five-inning start as seventh-ranked Oregon State dropped an 8-4 decision to No. 6 Oregon Tuesday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Turley hit a solo home run in the first inning to tie the game at one after a solo long ball by the Ducks earlier in the inning. The Beavers scored two in the second – first on a Trent Caraway single, then a wild pitch – to go up 3-1.

Oregon (31-12) hit another home run in the third, which was countered by an Oregon State run (32-11) on a balk in the fourth. But the Ducks went ahead with three runs in the sixth, and added two for insurance in the seventh.

Queen made his third start of the year, going five full. He struck out five while allowing two runs on two hits with five walks issued.

Queen didn’t figure in the decision. Tanner Douglas took the loss after allowing three runs and a hit during the sixth. He dropped to 1-1 on the year.

Caraway had three of Oregon State’s six hits on the day. Turley, in addition to the home run, doubled in the third.

Oregon’s Will Sanford was chased after two innings, scattering two hits, three runs and five walks. The win went to Jaxon Jordan, the pitcher of record when the Ducks went up in the sixth. He worked a scoreless inning, striking out two, and is 1-0 this season.

Next Up

Oregon State makes the trek to Honolulu for a four-game series against Hawai’i. First pitch Friday is slated for 9:35 p.m. PT (6:35 p.m. in Hawai’i.). The game will air on Spectrum Sports and ESPN+ outside of Hawai’i.

Oregon State Notes

• The crowd of 4,084 marked the ninth-largest in the Goss Stadium era and third-largest in the regular season.

• Wyatt Queen’s five innings surpassed his season-long of three innings, achieved most recently at UCLA on April 15. He also struck out five, equaling a season-high.

• The start was Queen’s third of the season; it was also his 15th appearance.

• Gavin Turley’s first-inning home run was his 15th of the year, equaling with Al Hunsinger (1981) for the eighth-most in a season by a Beaver.

• Gavin Turley’s RBI was the 173rd of his career, tying him with Andy Jarvis (2000-03) for third-most in the Oregon State record books.

• Turley also finished with six total bases and has 351 for his career. That moves him ahead of Joe Gerber (1997-2000) for sixth at Oregon State.

• The loss was just the second of the season at home for OSU, which is 40-4 at Goss Stadium since 2024.

• Easton Talt walked twice, giving him 52 on the year. That ties him with Justin Boyd (2022) for ninth-most in a season.

OSU Athletics