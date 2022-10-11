With the Oregon State football team (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) set to face Washington State (4-2, 1-2) at Reser Stadium Stadium on Saturday, BeaversEdge dives into the numbers and statistics for the squad at the halfway point of the season...

- Oregon State is sixth in the Pac-12 in scoring offense, averaging 32.5 points per game across six contests.

- In terms of offensive yardage totals, OSU ranks seventh in the conference in yards per game, averaging 430.7 yards per contest.

- OSU's passing offense ranks 10th in the Pac-12, averaging 249.7 yards per game.

- In terms of yards per completion, the Beavers rank first in the conference, averaging 14.4 yards per catch.

- OSU is second in the Pac-12 in rushing touchdowns on the season with 16. Those 13 rushing scores rank seventh nationally...

- OSU's rushing offense ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in yards per game, averaging 181 yards per game.

- OSU is averaging 4.8 yards per rush, which ranks fifth in the Pac-12.

- The Beavers convert 39% of their third down attempts (eighth in Pac-12) and 73% (third) of their fourth down attempts.

- OSU leads the Pac-12 in average punt return yards at 19.1 yards per punt. That's good for sixth-best nationally...

- OSU is 12th in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (60%) having converted 6-of-10 on the season.

- The Beavers are averaging 44.3 yards per punt, good for fourth in the Pac-12.

- OSU is amongst the middle of the pack at scoring points in the redzone 84% (21-of-25) which is good for seventh in the Pac-12. Additionally, OSU's touchdown % of 60% ranks 10th...

- The Beavers have tallied seven interceptions on the season, tied for third in the Pac-12...

- OSU is averaging 7.0 penalties per game, which is 9th in the Pac-12. The Beavers have been called for the third-most penalty yardage in the conference at 392 yards on the year...

- OSU's scoring defense allows 27.2 points per game, good for seventh in the conference.

- OSU's defense has allowed 358.2 yards per contest, fifth-best in the Pac-12.

- OSU's passing defense has allowed 215.7 yards per game, good for fifth in the conference.

- OSU's rushing defense is allowing 142.5 yards per game, good for seventh in the Pac-12.