Oregon State Football By The Numbers
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) set to face Washington State (4-2, 1-2) at Reser Stadium Stadium on Saturday, BeaversEdge dives into the numbers and statistics for the squad at the halfway point of the season...
MORE: Beavers In The NFL: Week 5 Recap | WATCH: Jonathan Smith Press Conference | Snap Counts vs Stanford | Team Grades & Top Performers From OSU's Win vs Stanford | 5 Takeaways From Oregon State's Win Over Stanford
TEAM
- Oregon State is sixth in the Pac-12 in scoring offense, averaging 32.5 points per game across six contests.
- In terms of offensive yardage totals, OSU ranks seventh in the conference in yards per game, averaging 430.7 yards per contest.
- OSU's passing offense ranks 10th in the Pac-12, averaging 249.7 yards per game.
- In terms of yards per completion, the Beavers rank first in the conference, averaging 14.4 yards per catch.
- OSU is second in the Pac-12 in rushing touchdowns on the season with 16. Those 13 rushing scores rank seventh nationally...
- OSU's rushing offense ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in yards per game, averaging 181 yards per game.
- OSU is averaging 4.8 yards per rush, which ranks fifth in the Pac-12.
- The Beavers convert 39% of their third down attempts (eighth in Pac-12) and 73% (third) of their fourth down attempts.
- OSU leads the Pac-12 in average punt return yards at 19.1 yards per punt. That's good for sixth-best nationally...
- OSU is 12th in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (60%) having converted 6-of-10 on the season.
- The Beavers are averaging 44.3 yards per punt, good for fourth in the Pac-12.
- OSU is amongst the middle of the pack at scoring points in the redzone 84% (21-of-25) which is good for seventh in the Pac-12. Additionally, OSU's touchdown % of 60% ranks 10th...
- The Beavers have tallied seven interceptions on the season, tied for third in the Pac-12...
- OSU is averaging 7.0 penalties per game, which is 9th in the Pac-12. The Beavers have been called for the third-most penalty yardage in the conference at 392 yards on the year...
- OSU's scoring defense allows 27.2 points per game, good for seventh in the conference.
- OSU's defense has allowed 358.2 yards per contest, fifth-best in the Pac-12.
- OSU's passing defense has allowed 215.7 yards per game, good for fifth in the conference.
- OSU's rushing defense is allowing 142.5 yards per game, good for seventh in the Pac-12.
INDIVIDUAL
- The Beavers have three running backs inside the top-25 in the conference in yards per game as Deshaun Fenwick (55.2) ranks 10th, Jam Griffin ranks 13th (52.2), and Damien Martinez ranks 21st (38.0).
- Griffin is seventh in the Pac-12 in yards per rush (5.8) while Fenwick is 13th at 4.5.
- Jack Colletto ranks eighth in the conference with four rushing touchdowns on the year...
- Tre'Shaun Harrison (441) & Anthony Gould (351) are 6th and 13th in the Pac-12, respectively, in receiving yards. Harrison is seventh in the Pac-12 in yards per game with 73.5 per...
- Gould is second in the Pac-12 in yards per catch at 17.6.
- Silas Bolden is second in the Pac-12 in kick return yards, averaging 26.0 per return...
- Kitan Oladapo ranks 12th in the Pac-12 in total tackles with 38... He's averaging 6.3 per contest...
- Jaydon Grant, Rejzohn Wright, & Ryan Cooper Jr. are tied for second in the Pac-12 in interceptions with two each.
- Alex Austin leads the Pac-12 in pass breakups with five on the season... Cooper & Wright each have four each while Oladapo has three...
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB
• Subscribe to our YouTube.