Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 5 Recap
With the fifth week of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend...
Quarterback
Jake Luton (2017-19) - New Orleans Saints - 3rd/4th String
-> Luton currently finds himself in New Orleans, behind Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, and third-stringer Taysom Hill. Luton was elevated to the active roster a week ago and remained on the active roster during the win over the Seahawks...
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Seattle Seahawks - Practice Squad
-> Mannion is currently a member of the Seahawks practice squad...
Running Back
Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad
-> Jefferson currently finds himself on the Lions' practice squad...
BJ Baylor (2018-21) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad
-> Baylor currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad...
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 13-6 win over Jacksonville, Cooks hauled in four of his seven targets for 20 yards... he averaged five yards per catch and had a long reception of seven yards on the afternoon...
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Third String
-> Hodgins made his NFL regular season debut in Buffalo's win over Pittsburgh, hauling in four of his six targets for 41 yards. He averaged 10.3 yards per catch, had a long of 26 yards, and really seemed to be in sync with Buffalo QB Josh Allen... time will tell if Hodgins is able to get more run with the Bills...
Tight End
Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - 2nd/3rd String
-> In Philly's 20-17 win over Arizona, Togiai didn't see action...
Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Reserve/Injury
-> Quitoriano currently finds himself on the reserve/injured list...
Offensive Line
Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String
-> In Philly's 20-17 win over Arizona, Seumalo started at right guard, playing all 73 offensive snaps. Additionally, he saw four snaps on special teams...
Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second/Third String
-> Brandel didn't see action in Minnesota's 29-22 win over Chicago...
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - First/Second String
-> In Arizona's 20-17 loss to Philadelphia, Harlow made his second start of the year, this time at center, and played all 69 offensive snaps.
Linebackers
Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - Pittsburgh Steelers - Practice Squad/Injured
-> Rashed currently finds himself on Pittsburgh's practice squad/injured list...
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 13-6 win over Jacksonville, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots and finished with five tackles...
Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Third String
-> Wright didn't see action in Dallas' 22-10 win over Los Angeles. Wright is still awaiting to make his 2022 season debut with the Cowboys...
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> Poyer didn't play in Buffalo's 38-3 win over Pittsburgh... Poyer was listed with a rib injury but head coach Sean McDermott said recently he expects him back in the mix soon...
Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - Seattle Seahawks - Second/Third String
-> In Seattle's 39-32 loss to New Orleans, Dunn saw action on special teams, playing 21 snaps across kick coverage, return, punt coverage, and return.
Punter
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String
-> In Carolina's 37-15 loss to San Francisco, Hekker punted three times for a total of 154 yards. He averaged 51.3 yards per punt, landed two inside the 20, and had a long of 67 yards on the afternoon...
