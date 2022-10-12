BeaversEdge Recruiting Notebook: Secondary options, recent offers, and more
It's been a while since our last recruiting notebook but with Oregon State losing a pair of commitments last week. Combining that with a few new offers going out, it's a good time to take a look at what's going on, on the recruiting trail for the Beavers as we enter the middle of October.
On the decommitments...
Last week, Oregon State lost the commitments of Jalen O'Neal out of Manvel (TX) and Will Lee out of Iowa Western C.C in Council Bluffs (IA). Both decommitments weren't terribly shocking as both players have been open about either visiting other programs or looking for additional offers.
With that, after talking to a few sources, we believe that it is quite unlikely either player returns to the Beavers 2023 recruiting class, which shouldn't be a surprise in itself. The decisions for the most part appear to be reciprocal. On top of that, it's rare for players to recommit to a school following a decommitment but both players ending up at new destinations seems highly likely.
