Oregon State Football: Beavers Announce TV, Kickoff Times For Eight Games

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Broadcast information and kickoff times for eight of Oregon State football’s 12 games in 2025 have been announced in coordination with the Pac-12 Conference. The announced slate on Tuesday includes all seven games at Reser Stadium in addition to the 2025 regular season finale at Washington State.
Games against California and Houston will be broadcast on ESPN, the Nov. 1 matchup against Washington State will air on CBS and the additional five games will be televised on The CW.
Oregon State opens the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against California, hosting the Golden Bears at Reser Stadium. The game, broadcast on ESPN, is slated for a 7:30 p.m. PT kickoff time.
Week two sees the Beavers hosting Fresno State on Sept. 6. That game will air on The CW with a 12:30 p.m. kickoff.
Oregon State and Houston will also kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, but the game is also being moved from Saturday, Sept. 27 to Friday, Sept. 26.
Wake Forest visits Corvallis on Oct. 11 and the Beavers will host the Atlantic Coast Conference foe on The CW. The Beavers and Demon Deacons are slated for a 12:30 p.m. kick.
Lafayette comes to Corvallis for the first ever meeting between the teams on Oct. 18. That game will kick off at 7 p.m. and air on The CW.
The first of two meetings against Washington State is at Reser Stadium on Nov. 1. The Beavers and Cougars will kick off at either 4:30 p.m. or 5 p.m. and the game will air on CBS.
The Beavers close out their home slate on Nov. 8 when Sam Houston comes to Corvallis. The teams are slated for a 7 p.m. start on The CW.
The 2025 regular season comes to a close a few weeks later when the Beavers visit Washington State in Pullman. That matchup is slated for a 3:30 p.m. kick which will air on The CW.
Broadcast information and kickoff times for the remaining four games on the Beavers’ 2025 schedule will be announced at a later date.
2025 Schedule
Saturday, Aug. 30 – California, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 6 – Fresno State, 12:30 p.m., The CW
Saturday, Sept. 13 – at Texas Tech
Saturday, Sept. 20 – at Oregon
Friday, Sept. 26 – Houston, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 4 – at Appalachian State
Saturday, Oct. 11 – Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m., The CW
Saturday, Oct. 18 – Lafayette, 7:00 p.m., The CW
Saturday, Oct. 25 – BYE
Saturday, Nov. 1 – Washington State, 4:30 or 5:00 p.m., CBS
Saturday, Nov. 8 – Sam Houston, 7:00 p.m., The CW
Saturday, Nov. 15 – at Tulsa
Saturday, Nov. 22 - BYE
Saturday, Nov. 29 – at Washington State, 3:30 p.m., The CW
2025 Broadcast Highlights
Maximum reach & national exposure - CBS and The CW will combine to broadcast 11 of the Pac-12’s 13 home games in 2025, reaching 100% of U.S. households via over-the-air broadcast networks.Pac-12 football returns to ESPN
- After serving as longtime partners, Pac-12 football returns with two games featured nationally on ESPN in 2025 with Cal at Oregon State on Aug. 30 at 7:30p PT and Houston at Oregon State on Friday, Sept. 26 (previously scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 27).
- Kickoff times set ahead of the season - For Beavers and Cougars fans, all three networks and the Pac-12 have finalized kickoff times for all 13 home games in 2025, the earliest announcement of all kickoff times in modern history for both programs.Primetime matchups on CBS and Paramount+
- 2025 will see two Pac-12 home games on CBS and also stream live on Paramount+, including the 2025 Boeing Apple Cup at Gesa Field in Pullman on Sept. 20 (4:30p or 5:00p PT) and Washington State at Oregon State on Nov. 1 (4:30p or 5:00p PT).Continued growth with The CW
- A total of nine Pac-12 home games will be featured across The CW in the league’s second year of the continued partnership, the network’s third year in sports, including Oregon State at Washington State on Nov. 29 (3:30p PT)
- the second of two matchups in 2025’s home-and-home series between the two. In total, The CW will feature both Oregon State and Washington State five times in 2025.“New Pac-12” double feature on The CW
- On Sept. 6, The CW will showcase a pair of future Pac-12 matchups as part of a tripleheader with Fresno State at Oregon State (12:30p PT) and San Diego State at Washington State (7:15p PT).
