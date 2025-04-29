Oregon State Football: Beavers Announce TV, Kickoff Times For Eight Games

GET 4 MONTHS OF BEAVERSEDGE PREMIUM FOR THE PRICE OF 1

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Broadcast information and kickoff times for eight of Oregon State football’s 12 games in 2025 have been announced in coordination with the Pac-12 Conference. The announced slate on Tuesday includes all seven games at Reser Stadium in addition to the 2025 regular season finale at Washington State.

Games against California and Houston will be broadcast on ESPN, the Nov. 1 matchup against Washington State will air on CBS and the additional five games will be televised on The CW.

Oregon State opens the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against California, hosting the Golden Bears at Reser Stadium. The game, broadcast on ESPN, is slated for a 7:30 p.m. PT kickoff time.

Week two sees the Beavers hosting Fresno State on Sept. 6. That game will air on The CW with a 12:30 p.m. kickoff.

Oregon State and Houston will also kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN, but the game is also being moved from Saturday, Sept. 27 to Friday, Sept. 26.

Wake Forest visits Corvallis on Oct. 11 and the Beavers will host the Atlantic Coast Conference foe on The CW. The Beavers and Demon Deacons are slated for a 12:30 p.m. kick.

Lafayette comes to Corvallis for the first ever meeting between the teams on Oct. 18. That game will kick off at 7 p.m. and air on The CW.

The first of two meetings against Washington State is at Reser Stadium on Nov. 1. The Beavers and Cougars will kick off at either 4:30 p.m. or 5 p.m. and the game will air on CBS.

The Beavers close out their home slate on Nov. 8 when Sam Houston comes to Corvallis. The teams are slated for a 7 p.m. start on The CW.

The 2025 regular season comes to a close a few weeks later when the Beavers visit Washington State in Pullman. That matchup is slated for a 3:30 p.m. kick which will air on The CW.

Broadcast information and kickoff times for the remaining four games on the Beavers’ 2025 schedule will be announced at a later date.

2025 Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 30 – California, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 6 – Fresno State, 12:30 p.m., The CW

Saturday, Sept. 13 – at Texas Tech

Saturday, Sept. 20 – at Oregon

Friday, Sept. 26 – Houston, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 4 – at Appalachian State

Saturday, Oct. 11 – Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m., The CW

Saturday, Oct. 18 – Lafayette, 7:00 p.m., The CW

Saturday, Oct. 25 – BYE

Saturday, Nov. 1 – Washington State, 4:30 or 5:00 p.m., CBS

Saturday, Nov. 8 – Sam Houston, 7:00 p.m., The CW

Saturday, Nov. 15 – at Tulsa

Saturday, Nov. 22 - BYE

Saturday, Nov. 29 – at Washington State, 3:30 p.m., The CW