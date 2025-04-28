Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Oregon

With the No. 7 Oregon State baseball team (32-10) set to face No. 6 Oregon (30-12) at Goss Stadium for a solo game on Tuesday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Aiva Arquette moved into sole possession of sixth at Oregon State with his 16th home run Sunday. He needs one to tie Adley Rutschman (2019) and Jacob Melton (2022) for fifth.

- Gavin Turley has reached base safely in 36 consecutive games. He is 6-for-15 in a four-game hit streak, collecting a double, home run and four RBI.

- The OSU pitching staff has struck out 442 this season, averaging 10.8 Ks per nine innings. The Beavers have surpassed 400 for the eighth consecutive season.

- Those 10.8 per nine rank 12th nationally.

- Oregon State is 13-1 at home this season. OSU has a 2.48 ERA in the 14 games, posting a 1.05 WHIP with 151 strikeouts to 46 walks in 127 innings.

- OSU is 27-for-61 (.443) as a team with the bases loaded while opponents are 10-for-42 (.238).

- The Beavers have gone six consecutive games without committing an error and the team's .981 fielding percentage ranks 11th nationally.

- OSU's single-season record for fielding percentage is .982 set in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

- Easton Talt's 50 walks this season rank second nationally, trailing only Georgia State's Kaleb Freeman, who has 52.

- Arquette's 16 home runs are tied for 14th.

- Oregon State is 9-4 in games decided by two runs or less.

- The Beavers' three-game losing streak is the team's first of more than two games this season. It's OSU's longest since a four-gamer against Nevada and California last season.

- OSU is 26-6 when scoring first and 10-0 at home.