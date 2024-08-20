Next up on the schedule is a home tilt against the San Jose State Spartans...

With the start of the 2024 season just around the corner, BeaversEdge kicks off the first in an opponent preview series diving into all 12 of Oregon State's opponents in 2024...

Following a 7-5 campaign with a 5-3 mark in Mountain West play, the San Jose State Spartans improved slightly, going 7-6 with a bowl appearance and a 6-2 record in MW play.

SJSU had a brutally tough start to the season despite having a talented roster, as they opened in week zero with a blowout loss to USC and followed that with a big home loss to Oregon State.

They smashed Cal Poly to earn their first win of the season, before suffering a three-game skid at the hands of Toledo, Air Force, and Boise State.

The Spartans then rapidly flipped the script, ending the regular season on a six-game winning streak that saw them defeat New Mexico, Utah State, Hawaii, Fresno State, San Diego State, and UNLV.

On paper, the season went about as expected for the Spartans, perhaps falling short in a few areas but a winning year nonetheless. Take away the USC and OSU losses and SJSU is a nine-win team. They also dropped a close game to Toledo that was very winnable, and fell to Boise State and Coastal Carolina in winnable games as well.

Offensively, the Spartans were an effective group, led by senior quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who earned all-Mountain West honors after throwing for 2,773 yards and 20 touchdowns against four picks. He also added 272 rushing yards and three scores.

Defensively, the Spartans had a solid campaign, ranking fifth in the MW in points per game allowed at just under 26 per game. They were very effective against the pass, ranking second in passing yards allowed at 118, but were gouged on the ground, ranking 10th at 173 yards per game.

While it was another successful season by SJSU standards, especially considering how bad it was when Brennan arrived, it was a big loss to see Brennan take the Arizona job in the offseason.

He was a culture-builder in San Jose and it'll be tough to replace what he brought to the table as he was always able to do more with less, an essential at a place like SJSU...

Best Win: vs Fresno State 41-18

Worst Loss: vs Boise State 35-27

2023 Schedule