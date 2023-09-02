With the Oregon State football team set to face San Jose State on Sunday to kick off the 2023 campaign, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Spartans...

San Jose State Opponent Preview

Brent Brennan Press Conference

- The Spartans play on CBS at home against Oregon State Presented by Webcor on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m. to open the Spartan Athletics Center.

- Nick Nash had career-highs with three touchdown receptions, six catches and 89 yards receiving. He is the second Spartan with three touchdown receptions in a game under Chevan Cordeiro at quarterback (Elijah Cooks, 11/19/22). Nash earned his first Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week honors following his three-touchdown performance and his second touchdown was the No. 2 play on SportsCenter.

- Last season, the Spartans went 6-0 at home for the first time since 1978 and it was their first six win home season since 2006 when they went 6-1 at home.

- Cordeiro is second in the country with three touchdown passes after throwing for 198 yards and running for 52 yards against No. 6 USC.

- Following his three touchdown passes, Cordeiro is now eighth on the all-time Mountain West Conference list with 71 career touchdown passes. BYU's Max Hall owns the MW record after throwing for 94 touchdowns from 2007-09.

- Cordeiro was named Mountain West Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and is This is the third year in a row the Spartans have had a Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year.

- The Spartans finished last season with only nine turnovers (seven interceptions, two fumbles) which was good for best in the Mountain West and third in the nation. The Spartans ended the season with a +11 turnover margin (sixth in the country, tops in MW) after going -10 in the 2021 season. The Spartans two fumbles last season were an SJSU record best.

- SJSU gained 20 turnovers last season which was good for second in the Mountain West.SJSU last beat a "power five" school in 2019 when the Spartans beat Arkansas on the road, 31-24. The Spartans last win over a ranked team was November 29, 2013 in a 62-52 home win over No. 16 Fresno State. The Spartans highest ranked win was defeating No. 9 TCU at home 27-24 on 11/4/2000.

- The Spartans last hosted a ranked team at home on 8/26/2017 in a loss to No. 19/21 USF.

- The last "power five" team to visit CEFCU Stadium was Utah on 9/17/2016.

- The last time SJSU played ranked teams in back-to-back weeks was In 2010 when the Spartans played at No. 1 Alabama and No. 11 Wisconsin to start the season. (9/4, 9/11). The Spartans ended up playing five ranked teams that season.

- Brent Brennan led the Spartans to his second bowl game as head coach and is the first head coach to lead the Spartans to two bowl games since Claude Gilbert in 1986 and 1987 last season. Brennan is the first SJSU head coach to lead the Spartans to two above .500 seasons since Terry Shea in 1990 and 1991.

- Brennan coached wide receivers at Oregon State from 2011-16. Offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven (OC/QB), defensive coordinator Derrick Odum (DB's), defensive line coach Joe Seumalo (DL) offensive line coach Josh Oglesby (QC) and offensive analyst Lyle Moevao (QC) all coached with Brennan at Oregon State. Moevao was also a quarterback at OSU from 2006-08 and is top 10 in school history with 3,410 passing yards and 21 touchdowns.

