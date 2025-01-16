Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Wild Card Recap

With wild card weekend in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!

TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers

-> In Green Bay's 22-10 loss to Philly in the wild card round, Musgrave saw 15 snaps off the bench and wasn't targeted in the passing game. He'll be back next season as he's halfway through the four-year contract he signed...

S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers

-> In Green Bay's 22-10 loss to Philly, Oladapo saw action on special teams, seeing action on 10 snaps across kick coverage, return, and punt return.



OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers

-> Seumalo made his 14th straight start in Pittsburgh's 28-14 Wild Card loss to the Baltimore Ravens, playing 46 snaps. Seumalo will enter the final year of his three-year deal with the Steelers in 2025...

OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings

-> Brandel started at left guard (18th of the year) in the Vikings' 27-9 loss to Los Angeles and played 74 snaps. Brandel will enter the final year of a three-year deal in 2025...

ILB Omar Speights - Los Angeles Rams

-> In LA's 27-9 win over the Vikings, Speights started at inside linebacker, his 11th of the season and 10th straight and finished with four tackles on 33 snaps.