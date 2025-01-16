Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Wild Card Recap

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With wild card weekend in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!
On 53-Man Roster
TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers
-> In Green Bay's 22-10 loss to Philly in the wild card round, Musgrave saw 15 snaps off the bench and wasn't targeted in the passing game. He'll be back next season as he's halfway through the four-year contract he signed...
S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers
-> In Green Bay's 22-10 loss to Philly, Oladapo saw action on special teams, seeing action on 10 snaps across kick coverage, return, and punt return.
OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> Seumalo made his 14th straight start in Pittsburgh's 28-14 Wild Card loss to the Baltimore Ravens, playing 46 snaps. Seumalo will enter the final year of his three-year deal with the Steelers in 2025...
OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings
-> Brandel started at left guard (18th of the year) in the Vikings' 27-9 loss to Los Angeles and played 74 snaps. Brandel will enter the final year of a three-year deal in 2025...
ILB Omar Speights - Los Angeles Rams
-> In LA's 27-9 win over the Vikings, Speights started at inside linebacker, his 11th of the season and 10th straight and finished with four tackles on 33 snaps.
On Practice Squad
RB Jermar Jefferson - Detroit Lions
Jefferson remains on the Lions' practice squad, as they were idle this past weekend as the top seed in the NFC.
DB Steven Nelson - Kansas City Chiefs
-> With the Chiefs playoff-bound and securing the top seed in the AFC, Nelson remains on the practice squad, but could very easily find himself called up if the Chiefs suffer any injuries in the secondary on their quest for a three-peat...
Injured Reserve/OUT
DL Kyle Peko - Detroit Lions
-> Peko suffered what is expected to be a season-ending pectoral injury in the Lions' win over Dallas... The Lions will continue their season but it's not expected he'll return during the playoff run...
TE Teagan Quitoriano - Houston Texans
-> Quitoriano remains on injured reserve ahead of the Texans' matchup with Kansas City, but was a full participant at practice this week (calf) so he may be activated before Sunday's matchup...
DB Isaiah Dunn - Green Bay Packers
-> Dunn was signed to a reserve/futures contract by the Green Bay Packers ahead of next season...
WR Isaiah Hodgins - San Francisco 49ers
-> Hodgins was signed to a reserve/futures contract by the 49ers ahead of next season...
DB Ryan Cooper - Seattle Seahawks
-> Cooper was signed to a reserve/futures contract by the Seahawks ahead of next season...
