BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK

PREDICTION: Oregon State 45, San Jose State 21 Game week is finally here and Oregon State is starting the 2023 campaign with a road victory in San Jose... While there may be some first-game jitters, especially starting on the road, there are talent mismatches across the board and I expect Jonathan Smith's squad to be rearing and ready to roll. The Beavers have the advantage of having San Jose State game tape as they played USC last weekend, but on the other side of the coin, SJSU has the benefit of having the first-game miscues out of the way. Ultimately, I expect this matchup to be a big-time showcase for new OSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei as the Beavers will be looking to showcase their passing game and offensive balance they've been preaching all offseason. Oregon State's running game and its prowess are well-documented and I fully expect the Beavers to be able to unleash Damien Martinez, Isaiah Newell, and Deshaun Fenwick to run wild behind an offensive line that is amongst the best in the country. However, I also think the Beavers will look to push the ball downfield with Uiagalelei and really try and hit those big-time passing plays that were seldom last season. Defensively, Spartans' QB Chevan Cordiero figures to be a challenge for the Beavers and defensive coordinator Trent Bray with his dual-threat ability and knack for extending plays, but he's not enough to lead the Spartans to the upset win. SJSU will likely look to test the Beavers' new-look secondary with some shots downfield, but OSU's front seven should be able to create some nice pressure and force Cordiero into hurried throws... San Jose State may give the Beavers a bigger challenge than they're expecting, but ultimately, the Beavers' superior depth and talent across the board will rise to the top. I like Oregon State to cover the spread and win by 24...

T.J. MATHEWSON'S PICK

PREDICTION: Oregon State 38, San Jose State 17 Oregon State sits as a 16.5-point road favorite to open the much-anticipated 2023 season. That tells me Vegas and us here at BeaversEdge agree that the Beavers should win week one and probably comfortably by that mark. Let's start on the defensive side. I'm most excited to watch this defensive line in game action for the first time, and the Beavers could use a good pass rush to help break in a few new starters behind them. USC only got Chevan Cordeiro on the ground one time in SJSU's 56-28 loss to open the season. More importantly, how is the interior pass rush going to look? Isaac Hodgins was confident in the group's ability to rush the passer from the interior when he talked to the media on Thursday, referencing the job he, Joe Golden, Takari Hickle, Thomas Collins, James Rawls, Sione Lolohea, and co. have done during August. With those new starters in, there's bound to be some growing pains against a QB as good as Cordeiro, so that's why it's going to be the responsibility of the guys up front to negate that. On offense, I think everyone should be pretty confident the Beavers can just line up and run the football straight at SJSU and move the ball comfortably. So, instead, I am looking for DJ to connect on a few throws out of the pocket AND take a couple of shots, whether it be to Anthony Gould or Zach Card. I'm also curious of the run/pass balance the first week with a new-uber-talented quarterback against a seemingly outmatched team across from you. Last thing: I think everyone saw USC freshman Zachariah Branch blowtorch the SJSU special teams in week zero, don't be surprised when one of the Beavers' preseason-all-conference returners takes one to the house on Sunday.

DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY'S PICK