Oregon State WBB: Kelsey Rees Named CSC Academic All-American

PROMO - GET BEAVERSEDGE 50% OFF FOR A YEAR

MORE: Carey Set For NCAAs | Carey Wins AAI Award | Beavers Take Down UCLA | Day 12 Nuggets: Defense Strikes Back | WATCH: Day 12 Interviews | WATCH: Day 12 Highlights | 2026 ATH Schedules OSU OV

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Kelsey Rees was named a College Sports Communicators second-team All-American, the organization announced Wednesday morning.

Rees is the 13th CSC/CoSIDA Academic All-American in program history and the seventh under Scott Rueck. The honor moves the Beavs into a tie with Tennessee for fifth-most all-time and fourth-most among Division I teams.

The senior was also named All-WCC and WCC All-Academic after leading the Beavers to a conference title and their ninth NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.

Story continues below