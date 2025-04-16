Oregon State WBB: Kelsey Rees Named CSC Academic All-American

PROMO - GET BEAVERSEDGE 50% OFF FOR A YEAR
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Kelsey Rees was named a College Sports Communicators second-team All-American, the organization announced Wednesday morning.
Rees is the 13th CSC/CoSIDA Academic All-American in program history and the seventh under Scott Rueck. The honor moves the Beavs into a tie with Tennessee for fifth-most all-time and fourth-most among Division I teams.
The senior was also named All-WCC and WCC All-Academic after leading the Beavers to a conference title and their ninth NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.
Rees maintains a GPA of 3.93 in her bioengineering master’s program. Her full-season averages of 12.9 points and 7.7 rebounds were career highs. Rees was the WCC Player of the Week after scoring 25 and 21 points in road overtime wins over Gonzaga and Portland.
Academic All-American is a title reserved for college student-athletes who perform at an elite level in their chosen sport and in the classroom. Established in 1952 and selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC), Academic All-America is the longest running and premier award for athletic and academic success across championship college sports at all NCAA levels, the NAIA, two-year colleges and Canadian institutions.
Oregon State CSC/CoSIDA Academic All-Americans
1983 - Juli Coleman (hm)
1984 - Juli Coleman (2nd)
1985 - Juli Coleman (2nd)
1987 - Chelle Flamoe (2nd)
1988 - Chelle Flamoe
1989 - Chelle Flamoe
2015 - Ruth Hamblin (2nd)
2016 - Ruth Hamblin
2017 - Sydney Wiese (3rd)
2019 - Mikayla Pivec (2nd)
2020 - Mikayla Pivec
2024 - Raegan Beers
2025 – Kelsey Rees
OSU Athletics
