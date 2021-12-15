Oregon State Beavers 2022 Signing Day Central

9:38 AM - The Edge Podcast: National Signing Day Edition

Publisher Brenden Slaughter & Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus teamed up for another edition of the Edge Podcast, this time breaking down each of the 16 new additions from the 2022 class. THE EDGE PODCAST: NATIONAL SIGNING DAY EDITION

9:12 AM - Travis Throckmorton Signs With Oregon State

It wasn't a full week before Throckmorton committed to Oregon State after his offer. The Beavs liked what they saw from Throckmorton following a shortened junior season, and he continued to impress throughout his senior campaign. He officially has signed with Oregon State over offers from Florida Atlantic, Nevada, and Southern Miss.

8:59 AM - Takari Hickle Signs With Oregon State

Oregon State had been in contact with Hickle for nearly a year, and after getting on campus for a visit in June, the staff extended an offer on July 9th. Three days later, Hickle became a future Beaver. He committed to the Beavs over a long-time offer from Nevada. Since then, Hickle has been an insanely impressive prospect and filled up the stat sheet on both sides of the ball for Tenino.

8:43 AM - Mathias Malaki-Donaldson Signs With Oregon State

Westlake Village (CA) linebacker Mathias Malaki-Donaldson visited Oregon State along with UNLV, Texas A&M, Baylor, LSU, and UCLA before making his decision. Oregon State won his pledge over the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, Michigan State, and more. The Beavs did well to survive a late push from USC and earn his NLI.

8:30 AM - The 3:2:1 - National Signing Day Edition

Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus share three observations, two questions, and one prediction about Oregon State's 2022 recruiting class. The 3:2:1 - National Signing Day Edition

8:28 AM - Ryan Cooper Signs With Oregon State

The Beavers hosted Cooper for a visit back in March of 2019 before he choose to play at CSM, and throughout his first two years of JUCO, OSU stayed in contact. OSU officially offered the 6-foot, 180-pounder in October, and then he scheduled an official visit to Corvallis. He was on hand for OSU's 24-10 win over Arizona State on Nov. 20th and just days after, announced his commitment.

8:23 AM - Carlos Mack Signs With Oregon State

We first reported Oregon State's interest in Mack over a year ago, and it was over half a year later that he received his opportunity to play for the Beavers. After taking a visit, it was only a short amount of time before Mack pledged to the Beavs. Mack is considered Mr. Underrated by many, and could surprise lots of people at Oregon State.

8:13 AM - Sam Mason Signs With Oregon State

Mason got to see Oregon State in action on two different occasions throughout the 2021 season, first at USC and then a week later for an official visit on the weekend that the Beavers took down Washington. Those experiences, especially his official, are what allowed Oregon State to pick up momentum in Mason's recruitment as he told BeaversEdge that his experience exceeded his expectations.The 6-foot-2, 175-pound playmaker committed to Oregon State over offers from Michigan, Colorado, Fresno State, Michigan State, Fresno State, and Nevada.

7:52 AM - Nathan Elu Signs With Oregon State

Elu visited Corvallis in September, and after being offered by offensive line coach Jim Michalczik and the Beavers less than a week ago (Oct. 16th) Elu didn't take long to decide that OSU was the place he needed to be. Coach M played a big role in his decision. At 6-foot-5, 300-pounds, Elu has a great frame that is ready for power five football.

7:37 AM - Kord Shaw Signs With Oregon State

Oregon State first got in contact with Shaw during his sophomore season, but one conversation was the extent of their communication until the end of his junior season. The staff began to turn up the heat this past summer and challenged Shaw to get on campus in five days. He did, the Beavs offered, and a month later he was committed.

7:27 AM - Dylan Lopez Signs With Oregon State

It was a team effort for Lopez as offensive line coach Jim Michalzcik, head coach Jonathan Smith, as well as director of player personnel Darrick Yray were able to create a tight relationship with Lopez, and it only got better once he got to campus for his first official visit. After taking another official to Cal and taking some time with his family to think, the former USC pledge made his commitment to Oregon State official.

7:21 AM - Luka Vincic Signs With Oregon State

Vincic was another long-time target for Oregon State, and one they definitely had to work hard for. The relationship was built up virtually before Vincic chose OSU over the likes of Cal & Utah, which were schools he visited after his official in Corvallis. Another great offensive line addition for the Beavs.

7:16 AM - Jack Velling Signs With Oregon State

After taking the month of June to visit some of his top schools, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound pass-catcher committed to Oregon State. He has officially signed with the Beavers over offers from Michigan, Fresno State, Arizona State, Utah, Air Force, and more. As of now, he is the lone pass-catcher in the class.

7:07 AM - Jacob Strand Signs With Oregon State

The lone Oregonian in the 2022 class. In-state prospect Jacob Strand didn't wait too long to capitalize on his opportunity with the Beavs. Oregon State quickly became the favorite over Air Force, and he committed following an official visit in Corvallis.

5:39 AM - Quincy Wright Signs With Oregon State

Quincy Wright is the definition of power five size as it pertains to the defensive tackle position. Landing Wright was big for the Beavs for many reasons. Not only was he a top defensive line target in the class, he also fills a big position of need for the future. He chose the Beavers over offers from Arkansas, Minnesota, Liberty, Marshall, and Colorado State.

5:34 AM - Damien Martinez Signs With Oregon State

AJ Steward's first big recruiting win and one of the most electric backs in Texas is officially a Beaver. Martinez chose Oregon State over the likes of Georgia Tech, Kansas, San Diego State, & Texas State. Finished the year with 1,646 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns, averaging 10.35 yards per attempt.

4:25 AM - Noble Thomas Signs With Oregon State

The Beavers were recruiting Thomas hard since the beginning of the year, and managed to get him on campus over the summer with many other important visitors on their second available weekend following the end of the dead period. After a six month long pledge to Iowa State, the Beavs flipped him on December 4th.

4:18 AM - Melvin Jordan Signs With Oregon State

Most people probably wouldn't have believed us if we said that Oregon State's first commit in the 2022 class would be a four-star linebacker from Florida, but that is exactly what the Beavers got with Jordan. He officially signs with Oregon State over several other power five offers.

Oregon State's Early Signing Class

16 Expected Signees 1 Four-star 10 Three-stars 5 Two-stars State Breakdown 6 California 3 Florida 3 Washington 2 Texas 1 Oregon 1 Utah Position Breakdown 4 DB 2 LB 3 DL 1 QB 4 OL 1 TE 1 RB