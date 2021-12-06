PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

National Signing Day is two weeks away, and Oregon State has put together a class that currently consists of 15 commits and ranks 50th in the country according to Rivals.

Leading up to the early signing period, BeaversEdge will take a look back at each commit's recruitment from offer to commitment, revisit Rivals national analysis on them, and have a new look at their senior film.

Up next is Bothell (WA) offensive tackle Luka Vincic.

