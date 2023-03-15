With the Oregon State baseball team set to face Nevada for the finale two-game series on Wednesday evening, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup!

- Oregon State and Nevada are meeting for the 23rd and 24th times during the midweek series.

- Oregon State holds the all-time series lead, 17-6, and is 5-1 in Corvallis.

- Tuesday's game was the first since 2012 decided by more than one run. The teams had played six consecutive one-run games from 2018-22.

- Garret Forrester walked for the 112th time in his career on Tuesday. That places him in sole possession of sixth at OSU. He is six shy of tying Mickey Riley (1980-83) for fifth and is eight behind Ken Bowen (1984-87), Danny Hayes (2010-13) and Michael Conforto (2012-14) for second.

- Ian Lawson now has 18 strikeouts in 13 innings of work this season. Lawson came into the season with 29 in 28 2/3 innings.

- AJ Lattery equaled a career-high with five strikeouts. He had previously posted five against Nevada on March 29 of last season. Lattery has 15 in 11 innings this season.

- Tyler Mejia, making his third appearance of the season, came into the game with just one strikeout in 2 1/3 innings.

- The OSU relievers struck out nine straight to end the game Tuesday. Thirteen of the last 15 outs made by Nevada, dating back to the fifth inning, came via strikeouts.

- The 17 strikeouts were the most by an OSU staff since Cooper Hjerpe and Reid Sebby combined for 21 against Stanford on April 1 of last season.

- OSU has now struck out 10.14 batters per nine innings, fourth in the Pac-12.

- Offensively, the Beavers' 99 walks are tied with UCLA for most in the Pac-12.