Oregon State Football: Beaver Combine Results
With the official results in for Oregon State's Beaver Combine, BeaversEdge.com recaps all the measurables!
|Player
|Result
|Rank
|
WR John Dunmore
|
10 ft, 7.5 in
|
1st
|
DB Joe Swen
|
10 ft, 4.5 in
|
2nd
|
DB Wynston Russell
|
10 ft, 4 in
|
3rd
|
DL/EDGE Oluwaseyi Omotosho
|
10 ft, 2.5 in
|
4th
|
OLB Cory Stover
|
10 ft
|
5th
|Player
|Result
|Rank
|
Wynston Russell
|
39' 00"
|
1st
|
Joe Swen
|
37' 05"
|
2nd
|
John Dunmore
|
36' 05"
|
3rd
|
Oluwaseyi Omotosho
|
36'
|
4th
|
DB Jaden Robinson
|
35' 05"
|
5th
|Player
|Result
|Rank
|
WR Zach Card
|
4.32 seconds
|
1st
|
WR Jesiah Irish
|
4.38 seconds
|
2nd
|
Jaden Robinson
|
4.39 seconds
|
3rd
|
Joe Swen
|
4.42 seconds
|
4th
|
WR Silas Bolden
|
4.47 seconds
|
5th
|Player
|Result
|Rank
|
DB Kitan Oladapo
|
6.63 seconds
|
1st
|
Jaden Robinson
|
6.74 seconds
|
2nd
|
Jesiah Irish
|
6.77 seconds
|
3rd
|
WR Joel Valadez, Zach Card (T)
|
6.81 seconds
|
T-4th
|
John Dunmore
|
6.84 seconds
|
5th
|Player
|Result
|Rank
|
Joel Valadez
|
3.90 seconds
|
1st
|
Jesiah Irish, Jaden Robinson (T)
|
4.02 seconds
|
T-2nd
|
Wynston Russell, Kitan Oladapo (T)
|
4.06 seconds
|
T-3rd
|
QB Ben Gulbranson
|
4.14 seconds
|
4th
|
Zach Card, DB Tyrice Ivy (T)
|
4.15 seconds
|
T-5th
