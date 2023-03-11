News More News
Oregon State Football: Beaver Combine Results

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

With the official results in for Oregon State's Beaver Combine, BeaversEdge.com recaps all the measurables!

Broad Jump 
Player Result  Rank

WR John Dunmore

10 ft, 7.5 in

1st

DB Joe Swen

10 ft, 4.5 in

2nd

DB Wynston Russell

10 ft, 4 in

3rd

DL/EDGE Oluwaseyi Omotosho

10 ft, 2.5 in

4th

OLB Cory Stover

10 ft

5th
Vertical Jump 
Player  Result  Rank 

Wynston Russell

39' 00"

1st

Joe Swen

37' 05"

2nd

John Dunmore

36' 05"

3rd

Oluwaseyi Omotosho

36'

4th

DB Jaden Robinson

35' 05"

5th
40-Yard Dash
Player Result Rank

WR Zach Card

4.32 seconds

1st

WR Jesiah Irish

4.38 seconds

2nd

Jaden Robinson

4.39 seconds

3rd

Joe Swen

4.42 seconds

4th

WR Silas Bolden

4.47 seconds

5th
L Agility Drill (3-Cone Drill)
Player Result Rank 

DB Kitan Oladapo

6.63 seconds

1st

Jaden Robinson

6.74 seconds

2nd

Jesiah Irish

6.77 seconds

3rd

WR Joel Valadez, Zach Card (T)

6.81 seconds

T-4th

John Dunmore

6.84 seconds

5th
Pro Agility 
Player Result Rank

Joel Valadez

3.90 seconds

1st

Jesiah Irish, Jaden Robinson (T)

4.02 seconds

T-2nd

Wynston Russell, Kitan Oladapo (T)

4.06 seconds

T-3rd

QB Ben Gulbranson

4.14 seconds

4th

Zach Card, DB Tyrice Ivy (T)

4.15 seconds

T-5th

