With the Oregon State football team having conducted its pro day on Monday afternoon, BeaversEdge.com writer T.J. Mathewson has the rundown!

A smattering of former Beaver players took to the field for Oregon State’s 2023 Pro Day. Thirteen athletes competed in a number of drills, including bench, vertical, long jump, 40-yard dash, short shuttle, and 3-cone, on top of positional drills.

Here are the former Beavers who participated: Luke Musgrave, Alex Austin, Rejzohn Wright (present, but didn’t partake), Kyrei Fisher-Morris, Simon Sandberg, Jaydon Grant, Tyjon Lindsey, Tre’Shaun Harrison, Jack Colletto, Brandon Kipper, and Luke Loecher.

The former Beavers were joined by another former Beaver: Mikey Alfieri, and Portland State WR Emmanuel Daigbe.

Here are some of the observed results from Monday including bench press, vertical jump, long jump, and 40-yard dash...

