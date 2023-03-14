News More News
Oregon State Football Pro Day Results

T.J. Mathewson
BeaversEdge.com Staff

With the Oregon State football team having conducted its pro day on Monday afternoon, BeaversEdge.com writer T.J. Mathewson has the rundown!

Luke Musgrave
Luke Musgrave

A smattering of former Beaver players took to the field for Oregon State’s 2023 Pro Day. Thirteen athletes competed in a number of drills, including bench, vertical, long jump, 40-yard dash, short shuttle, and 3-cone, on top of positional drills.

Here are the former Beavers who participated: Luke Musgrave, Alex Austin, Rejzohn Wright (present, but didn’t partake), Kyrei Fisher-Morris, Simon Sandberg, Jaydon Grant, Tyjon Lindsey, Tre’Shaun Harrison, Jack Colletto, Brandon Kipper, and Luke Loecher.

The former Beavers were joined by another former Beaver: Mikey Alfieri, and Portland State WR Emmanuel Daigbe.

Here are some of the observed results from Monday including bench press, vertical jump, long jump, and 40-yard dash...

BENCH

Jack Colletto: 17 Reps

Kyrei Fisher-Morris: DNP

Jaydon Grant: DNP

Tre’Shaun Harrison: DNP

Brandon Kipper: 16

Tyjon Lindsey: 13

Luke Musgrave: 19

Simon Sandberg: DNP

Vertical

Jack Colletto: 36.5’’

Kyrei Fisher-Morris: 33’’

Jaydon Grant: DNP

Tre’Shaun Harrison 34’’

Brandon Kipper: 24.5’’

Tyjon Lindsey: 39’’

Luke Musgrave: Kept combine numbers

Simon Sandberg: 27’’

Long Jump 

