Oregon State Defense Up To The Task Of Replacing Key Playmakers
The Oregon State defense will have the tall task of replacing key playmakers from the 2022 campaign, but Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray feels confident about the returning talent in Corvallis...
Following a 2022 campaign that saw Oregon State's defense become the best in the Pac-12 conference in terms of points allowed (20 per game) and yards allowed (333 yards per game, the Beavers will face the tall task of replicating that strong play once again in 2023.
Defensive coordinator Trent Bray, who is entering his second season as DC (sixth on staff) after earning the job on an interim basis to close out the '21 campaign, oversaw a monumental turnaround in a year that put the OSU defense at the top of the conference leaderboard.
Continuing that success will be no easy feat as the Beavers will be looking to replace several big-time playmakers from a defensive unit that was so cohesive and played extremely well together.
Speaking for the first time during spring, Bray likes what he sees from his new-look defense...
"A lot of new guys and young guys," Bray said. "Whether they're JC guys, midyear freshmen, or guys that were on the scout team last year, so there's a lot of good reps for those guys and it's our job to get them better. There's been a lot of good stuff, but stuff to clean up no doubt."
The Beavers lost Simon Sandberg on the defensive line, Kyrie Fisher-Morris and Omar Speights at inside linebacker, and Alex Austin, Jaydon Grant, and Rejzohn Wright in the secondary.
Sandberg, Fisher-Morris, Grant, & Wright had exhausted their eligibility, while Austin sought the NFL Draft and Speights the transfer portal and ultimately, LSU...
Those six accounted for a massive amount of the Beavers' on-field snaps, statistical production, and leadership. Speights, Austin, Grant, and Wright played the second, third, fourth, and fifth most snaps on defense, respectively, while Sandberg and Fisher-Morris played the eighth and ninth most, respectively.
Of Oregon State's 806 total tackles in 2023, that group represents roughly 41% of the total tackles that will need to be replaced. Additionally, they tallied eight interceptions and 33 pass breakups between them.
While it may seem like it's going to be a monumental task to replace such key production from a season ago, the Beavers are better equipped to handle offseason departures thanks to years of hard work on the recruiting trail.
"The way we've gone in recruiting the last couple of years, I like our young talent and we're way better off," Bray said. "The ability I like, we just have to get them up to speed and keep getting them better. The ability of young guys to come in and help us is definitely greater than it was a couple of years ago."
