With the Oregon State football team taking to the Prothro Practice Fields on Thursday for spring practice No. 2, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest info in this in-depth nugget report!

- After spending Tuesday's initial practice inside the Merrit Truax Center, the Oregon State football team fully embraced the rainy and cold elements on Thursday, practicing outside on the Prothro Practice Fields.

- The Beavers remained in shorts and helmets on Thursday as the acclimation process is underway...

- In terms of the quarterbacks, Ben Gulbranson was the first quarterback to take reps and with the first team, but there were a lot of rotations and mix and match. I'd say Gulbranson worked with the 1's the most, but DJ Uiagalelei and Aidan Chiles weren't far behind. There's definitely a nice rotation seeing which guys play best with whom...

- With punter Josh Green limited during spring, we saw redshirt-freshman punter Max Walker handle punts today. Had one that went wayward out of bounds, but bounced back with a solid boot the kick after.

- Ian Massey intercepted Uiagalalei during live work today and returned it back for a touchdown, much to the joy of his defensive teammates. Massey made several other nice physical plays in the secondary as well...

- Inside linebacker Porter Phillips also tallied an interception of Uiagalelei off a tipped pass.

Note - Oregon State's next two practices (Saturday & Tuesday) are closed to the media... We'll be back next Thursday...

First team offense

QB - Ben Gulbranson / DJ Uiagalelei / Aidan Chiles

RB - Isaiah Newell

WR - Anthony Gould

WR - Silas Bolden

WR - Jesiah Irish

TE - Jermaine Terry

LT - Jacob Strand

LG - Luka Vincic

C - Tanner Miller

RG - Tommy Spencer

RT - Tyler Morano

