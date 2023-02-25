With the Oregon State baseball team (4-1) set to host Coppin State in game two of the series at Goss Stadium on Saturday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Gavin Turley’s first-inning home run came on his first at bat at Goss Stadium. He also homered in his first collegiate at-bat last week in Arizona.

- Turley finished with his first career multi-hit effort.

- Mason Guerra made his first start of the 2023 season and did so in left field. He did not appear in the outfield as a freshman in 2022.

- Jacob Krieg made his first career appearance, starting at first base. Krieg proceeded to drive in four runs in the win over Coppin State.

- The game was the first matchup between the teams. OSU had never played a team from the Northeast Conference.

- Trent Sellers struck out the side in the first. It was his career inning at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field as an Oregon State pitcher. Sellers had pitched at Goss in 2019 while a member of Washington State.

- Sellers became the first Beaver to tally 12 strikeouts since Cooper Hjerpe on April 22, 2022 versus Washington.

- Aiden Jimenez worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings in his second relief outing of the season. He allowed two hits. He has opened both of his relief outings by retiring the first batter he hasfaced.

- Mikey Kane has reached base via a hit in all five games this season.

-Oregon State’s 13 walks Friday are the team’s most since drawing 15 versus Arizona State on March 18, 2022.

-Oregon State has now won 19 of its last 20 home openers dating back to 2003. The last home-opening loss was to UC Santa Barbara in 2020.

- Mitch Canham needs six victories to reach 100 leading Oregon State. He is 94-52 (.644) in four seasons at OSU.

- OSU has yet to allow a run in the first or ninth inning this season.

- OSU’s batters have drawn 35 walks to just 42 strikeouts in five games.

- OSU is 3-1 when scoring first.