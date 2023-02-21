PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! We continue on in our Oregon State newcomer profiles by turning our attention to one of the top defensive ends from the west in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Kelze Howard. The 6-foot-4,260-pound defensive tackle was a massive recruiting win for the Beavers last July when he committed on July 1st. Despite being a highly recruited prospect, Howard remained firmly committed to the program before signing during the early signing period. The Las Vegas (NV) native was also one of the Beavers' early enrollees in January as well.

THE RECRUITMENT

Howard's collegiate recruitment began all the way back in September of 2021 when local UNLV offered him his first scholarship. By the end of 2021, Colorado, USC, and Nevada would all follow in offering. It wasn't until 2022 that his recruitment began to really pick up, earning offers from Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, San Diego State, Colorado State, Utah, Oregon, Miami (FL), and Michigan all before the end of February. The Beavers, on the other hand, were a rather late addition to his recruitment. They would offer in him in early June and after originally not expecting to get a visit out of him, a last-minute change of plans allowed Howard to make an official visit to Corvallis just days after his offer. He would also take official visits to Michigan, Nebraska, and Utah in his recruitment before making a final decision. Despite being a late arrival in his recruitment and getting an official visit due to a last-minute change of plans, the Beavers ultimately landed the Spring Valley (NV) standout.

WHAT HOWARD BRINGS TO THE BEAVERS

Howard is a very good athlete, also playing basketball while also wrestling for Spring Valley during his high school career. While not overly fast, Howard does have a good motor and has recorded a forty-yard dash of 4.95. He has a good first step combined with his upper body strength allows him to quickly get the upper hand at the point of attack on the defensive line. There could be questions of where he fits long term on the defensive line as at 6-foot-5 and 270-pounds, he's very much in a tweener territory between defensive end and defensive tackle. That will be something to watch as he continues his development this spring. During his senior season for Spring Valley, Howard was extremely productive with 68 tackles which included 14 sacks. He also had two forced fumbles and five pass breakups.