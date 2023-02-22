With the Oregon State baseball team (3-1) fresh off its first weekend of action in Surprise, BeaversEdge gives an edition of the 3-2-1, posing three questions, asking two questions, and giving one prediction ahead of the Coppin State series at Goss Stadium...

1. Oregon State's Offense Remains Strong

-> While Oregon State only managed two runs in the season-opening loss to New Mexico, the Beavers bounced back in the three other games of the weekend, scoring a combined 33 runs en route to three straight wins.

After opening day, there was a sense that the bats were missing something, but the Beavers responded with strong offensive play in the following three games. After one weekend, the Beavers boast six players who have seen double-digit at-bats and boast a better than .300 average.

The sample size is small, but the early returns show OSU should be able to get consistent offense...

2. Gavin Turley As Special As Advertised

-> It took Oregon State freshman outfielder exactly one at-bat for everyone to realize just how special of a player he's going to be as he belted a no-doubt home run the first time he stepped into the box wearing a Beaver uniform.

After one weekend of action, the freshman standout is hitting .231 with three hits, six runs, one home run, three runs batted in, and four walks against four strikeouts.

Turley was one of the top-ranked players coming out of high school and had earned strong reviews from teammates during off-season workouts and now he's showcasing that ability on gameday...

3. The Beavers Have Versatility On The Mound

-> While Oregon State is still very much seeing what they have from their pitching staff this season, if one thing is clear after opening weekend in Surprise, the Beavers have a solid amount of depth, versatility, and talent on the bump.

13 total pitchers saw action over the weekend as it was clear the Beavers didn't want to push any one pitcher too far early in the season while also getting other guys on the bump to see what they have. OSU's team earned run average of 4.11 is likely a bit higher than the Beavers would like to see, but given the number of pitchers who saw action this weekend, we'll likely see that number come down as the rotation ultimately settles.

In terms of bullpen relief, AJ Hutcheson & Ian Lawson impressed over the weekend...

Hutcheson currently leads the team with a 0.00 ERA and has not surrendered a hit, run, or walk in 4.2 innings pitched (two appearances). He also tied for second with seven strikeouts...

Lawson meanwhile, leads the team in strikeouts with nine and has only allowed one earned run, and hasn't walked anyone, boasting a 1.80 ERA...

There's a nice mix of arm talent on the roster and expect the Beavers to showcase that versatility in a big way throughout the season...