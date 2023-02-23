PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State sophomore guard Talia von Oelhoffen won't play again this season as she posted to social media on Thursday afternoon that an injury will prevent her from finishing the 2022-23 campaign...

"Beaver Nation, from the bottom of my heart thank you for all of the unwavering love and support you have shown me this year. I can't explain how much you mean to me and my team. I have been battling an injury all year, and unfortunately, I will not be able to finish out the season," von Oelhoffen said.

"This experience has been extremely challenging and draining, but there is no one else I'd rather push through it for this long for. I'm devasted to cut my season short, but I'm excited to finally be working towards getting healthy, both mentally and physically. I won't be on the court, but this team is not done yet! See you next year, 22."

The 5-foot-11, von Oelhoffen led the Beavers in points per game (13.2) and assists per game (3.3) while shooting 36% from the floor, 30% from beyond the arc, and 84% from the free-throw line.

She also leads the Beavers with 42 three-point makes on the season, which is 20 more than the next closest Beaver Shalexxus Aaron who has 22 on the season...

In von Oelhoffen's absence, look for guards Noelle Mannen, Adlee Blacklock, AJ Marotte, Lily Hansford, and Martha Pietsch to see increased minutes...