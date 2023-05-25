With the Oregon State baseball team (39-17) set to face Arizona State (31-23) in the Pac-12 Tournament on Thursday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Oregon State needs a win in order to possibly advance to the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals on Friday. OSU would then advance if Stanford goes 1-1 or 2-0 in its pool.

- Oregon State is making its second trip to Scottsdale for the Pac-12 Tournament. The Beavers were also the No. 2 seed at the inaugural tournament in 2022.

- OSU and ASU are meeting for the fourth time this season. The Sun Devils won a three-game series, 2-1, back in Phoenix in April.

- The teams are meeting at a neutral-site for the first time since 2010, in Surprise, an ASU win. The Sun Devils hold the slight advantage, 7-4, in neutral-site contests.

- The teams combined for 33 extra-base hits in the series in Phoenix. Oregon State posted seven doubles and nine home runs.

- Gavin Turley has hit safely in four straight and is 10-for-14 with 10 runs, 15 RBI, seven walks, three doubles and four home runs during his streak. That's a .714 average, .810 on-base percentage and 1.786 slugging percentage.

- Mikey Kane and Micah McDowell both extended their respective hit streaks to 13 games on Wednesday. Both went 2-for-6 against the Wildcats.

- McDowell is 20-for-56 (.357) with 16 runs scored, five doubles and two home runs during his streak. Kane is 17-for-53 (.321) with 12 RBI, five doubles and one home run.

- Tyce Peterson made his first start since April 30 against Arizona. He's made five starts this season, four against the Wildcats. All six of his RBI this season have come against Arizona.

- Travis Bazzana extended his team lead in multi-hit efforts to 27 with two hits Wednesday. He's got a 10-game hit streak, where he is 19-for-43 (.441) with 18 RBI, five doubles and five home runs.

- OSU has tallied 10 or more hits in four consecutive games and 25 overall this season.- The Beavers lost for just the fourth time under Mitch Canham when scoring 10 or more runs. The Beavers are 44-4 when scoring 10 or more.

- Garret Forrester walked in the ninth inning Wednesday, and has now reached base safely in 55 consecutive games.

- OSU was 6-for-15 with two outs Wednesday. Six of the Beavers' 12 runs scored came with two outs.

- OSU is 9-2 on Thursdays under Canham.