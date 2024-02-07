PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State baseball team has been chosen by the league’s coaches to win the Pac-12 in 2024, the conference announced on Wednesday.

The Beavers received 95 points in the preseason poll, including eight first-place votes. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own team. First-place votes are worth 10 points, second place are good for nine and so on.

Those 95 points are 10 more than No. 2 Stanford, which has 85 and two first-place votes. UCLA is No. 3 with 82 points and one-first place vote, followed by No. 4 Oregon (74), No. 5 USC (64) and No. 6 Arizona State (50). Washington is projected to finish seventh with 49 points, California eighth at 40 and Arizona ninth with 31 points. Utah is projected to finish 10th with 20 points and Washington State 11th at 15.

Oregon State enters the 2024 season ranked in the top-10 of every major poll, and is as high as No. 5 by Baseball America.

The Beavers open their 2024 schedule Feb. 16 when taking on New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz.

OSU Athletics