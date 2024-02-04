With the senior bowl recently having wrapped up, BeaversEdge checks in on various mock drafts to see where Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga is projected in the 2024 NFL Draft...

With the 2024 NFL Draft and NFL Combine just around the corner, Oregon State offensive line Taliese Fuaga looks like a near-lock to be a first-round selection.

The 6-foot-6, 334-pounder recently completed a week's worth of practices at the senior bowl and is now looking ahead to the NFL Combine to further his draft stock, which is already buzzing...

We last looked at Fuaga's projections in early Nov. HERE, and since then, he's steadily climbed...

If indeed picked in the first round, Fuaga would be the Beavers' first, first-round selection since Brandin Cooks was taken 20th overall by the Saints in 2014.

The highest-drafted player since Cooks was tight end Luke Musgrave, who was selected in the second round (Pick No. 42) last season.

The last time Oregon State had an offensive lineman taken in the second round or better was Andy Levitre in 2009. Levitre currently holds the mark of the highest-selected lineman in OSU history at No. 51 overall.

All data courtesy of NFLMockDraftDatabase

Projected Round - 1st

Overall Rank - 15th

1st Round % - 59.5

Consensus Selection: No. 20

