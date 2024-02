PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following a 64-60 win over the Oregon Ducks on Sunday afternoon, the Oregon State women's basketball team (18-3, 7-3 Pac-12) rose in the Associated Press rankings to No. 17.

It is Oregon State's highest ranking since the 2021-22 campaign when the Beavers opened the season ranked 14th in the country. The Beavers have won three straight contests and currently sit alone in third place in the conference...

Colorado is the top-ranked P12 team at No. 4, while Stanford is at No. 6, UCLA at No. 9, USC at No. 10, OSU at No. 17, and Utah at No. 20.

The Beavers remain on the road this week, facing No. 20 Utah and No. 4 Colorado...

LINK TO FULL AP POLL