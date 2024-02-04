PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Timea Gardiner scored a career-high 19 and Lily Hansford delivered all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter to lead no. 18 Oregon State to a 64-60 victory over Oregon on Sunday afternoon.

Gardiner’s career-high included leading the team in scoring in the first and third quarters when the rest of the squad struggled to find the bottom of the net. The sophomore found holes in the middle of Oregon’s 2-3 zone and converted looks throughout the game.

The Beavers made 2-of-16 three-pointers entering the fourth quarter when Hansford took over. The sophomore hit three triples – one a four-point play – to lead the Beavers away from a feisty Oregon team that had pulled within a point. She also dished four assists, one to Adlee Blacklock on an over-the-top pass that led to an and-one and jumpstarted the OSU offense.

The Beavs took a few minutes to get settled - falling behind 7-2 – before countering with a 11-0 run to take a 13-7 lead late in the first. Gardiner keyed the run, part of seven first quarter points as she got the Beavers going.

Talia von Oelhoffen scored four points and dished three assists in the first, part of a 10-point, 7-assist day. The junior was OSU’s point guard for much of the game and spent her time on the other side of the floor guarding Oregon’s leading scorers: Chance Gray and Grace VanSlooten.

The Ducks won each of the following two quarters by identical 14-11 scores, setting up a battle to the finish in the fourth quarter. In addition to Hansford’s explosion, Gardiner scored five points and Raegan Beers added four, part of a double-double where she scored 14 points with 16 rebounds.

Oregon State continued a dominant defensive season against the Ducks, holding the home team to 38 percent shooting. OSU has allowed just one team to make more than 40 percent of its shots from the floor.

Kelsey Rees had four blocks in 10 minutes, including three on the same possession where she singlehandedly forced a shot clock violation at the end of the third quarter.

The Beavs head to the mountains next for rematches with no. 20 Utah and no. 7 Colorado.

OSU Athletics