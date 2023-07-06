The college baseball season has barely ended, but it's never too early to start looking ahead to next season...

Per D1 Baseball's Kendall Rogers, Aaron Fitt, Mike Rooney, Joe Healy, and Stephen Schoch, Oregon State baseball is likely to reach Omaha in 2024...

The D1 Baseball staff polled its staff on who their eight picks would be for next season's college world series and five of the 10 believe the Beavers will be the pick from the Pac-12 Conference.

OSU's five votes are the most of any P12 school, the others that appear on the list are Stanford (x3) and Oregon (x2)...