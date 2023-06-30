COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In JC WR Jailen Holmes?
With the Oregon State football team adding a new addition to the 2023 class in JUCO wide receiver Jailen Holmes, BeaversEdge.com Publisher Brenden Slaughter, Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and Rivals National Analyst Greg Smith break down his commitment and fit with the Beavers!
THE COMMITMENT
This was a recruitment that really flew under the radar for the most part and the Beavers worked quickly and quietly on Holmes.
It is unclear when contact first happened between the two, but things escalated quickly in the days prior to his commitment and the Beavers were by far his best opportunity at the FBS level to continue his collegiate career.
He is already in the process of joining the program and will be ready to go by fall camp...
Holmes chose Oregon State over an offer from Ball State, but Eastern Michigan, Buffalo, and UNLV also showed interest...
-Dylan Callaghan-Croley
THE IMPACT
Speed, Speed, Speed...
That's what Oregon State's newest JUCO pledge Jailen Holmes brings to the table in a massive way as he runs an unofficial 4.39-second 40-yard dash...
The Beavers, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, and receivers coach Kefense Hynson certainly value speed and playmaking in their recruitment process of wide receivers and Holmes brings both to the receiver room in a big way.
During his lone season at Independence Community College (Kansas), Holmes tallied 13 receptions for 169 yards. While he didn't reach the endzone, he averaged an impressive 12.6 yards per reception.
He very much fits the mold of what Oregon State asks their receivers to do, and looking at his style of play, he's very similar to what Anthony Gould and Silas Bolden bring to the table, and that's the threat of being able to score anytime with their lightning-quick speed and playmaking.
How quickly Holmes is able to get into the mix is very much the question, as he and fellow JUCO pledge Jamai East will be duking it out to be OSU's third receiver this season, along with the other guys returning.
