With the Oregon State football team adding a new addition to the 2023 class in JUCO wide receiver Jailen Holmes , BeaversEdge.com Publisher Brenden Slaughter , Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley , and Rivals National Analyst Greg Smith break down his commitment and fit with the Beavers!

This was a recruitment that really flew under the radar for the most part and the Beavers worked quickly and quietly on Holmes.

It is unclear when contact first happened between the two, but things escalated quickly in the days prior to his commitment and the Beavers were by far his best opportunity at the FBS level to continue his collegiate career.

He is already in the process of joining the program and will be ready to go by fall camp...

Holmes chose Oregon State over an offer from Ball State, but Eastern Michigan, Buffalo, and UNLV also showed interest...

-Dylan Callaghan-Croley