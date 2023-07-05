PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Former Oregon State standout and Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman has been named an MLB All-Star for the first time in his career and will also participate in the Home Run Derby during All-Star weekend in Seattle...

In his second season with the Orioles, (the first season being on the opening day roster) Rutschman has marks of:

.272 batting average

11 Home Runs

36 RBI

.792 OBP

Rutschman also made history on opening day 2023 against Boston, going 5-for-5 and becoming the first player since 1937 to do so...

The home run derby will also feature Pete Alonso, Mookie Betts, Randy Arozarena, Vladamir Guerro Jr., & Julio Rodriguez... A catcher has never won the home run derby...

The MLB All-Star game in Seattle will take place on Tuesday, July 11th while the home run derby will take place on Monday, July 10th...