CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State right-handed pitcher Ben Ferrer and infielder Travis Bazzana have been named Academic All-Americans, the College Sports Communicators announced on Wednesday.

Ferrer has been chosen as a second-team selection while Bazzana is a third-teamer. The Beavers have two selections in the same season for just the second time, following 1987 when Ken Bowen and Bryan Ganter were honored. Ferrer and Bazzana are the eighth and ninth Beavers to be recognized all-time, which includes Mitch Canham in 2007.

The duo are the second and third honorees during Canham’s tenure leading the Beavers, following Ryan Ober, who was a second-teamer in 2020.

To be eligible for the honor, student-athletes must maintain at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average, be a starter or significant reserve, play in at least 50 percent of their team’s games and not be in their first year at their respective institution.

Both Bazzana and Ferrer were at OSU for their first seasons in 2022, making this year’s honor the first time they were eligible.

Bazzana, a psychology major, hit a team-best .374 with 20 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs, 55 runs batted in with an Oregon State single-season record 36 stolen bases in 2023.

Ferrer is graduate student at Oregon State after receiving his undergraduate degree in economics/finance from USC Upstate. At OSU, he is studying corporate finance and business analytics. On the field, he went 2-2 with a 4.80 earned run average in 21 appearances this season. He struck out 53 batters in 45 innings.

