BATON ROUGE, La. – Gavin Turley hit two home runs and Brady Kasper went deep once but Oregon State saw its season come to an end with a 13-7 loss to LSU in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional Monday at Alex Box Stadium.

Turley hit his 13th home run of the season in the fourth following a four-run top half of the inning by LSU (46-15 overall). The Tigers plated three more combined in the fifth and sixth innings before Kasper hit his 12th home run in the bottom half of the sixth to cut the LSU lead to three.

The Tigers, however, responded with five in the seventh to go up by eight.

The Beavers rallied in the ninth. Mason Guerra drove home Garret Forrester on a double, then scored when Turley hit an inside-the-park home run to center. LSU, however, managed to get the game’s final two outs for the win.

Rhett Larson started for the Beavers (41-20) and scattered four hits and four runs in 3 2/3 innings. He took the loss to drop to 3-3 on the year.

Oregon State Notes

- Oregon State advanced to a regional title game for the third consecutive season and fifth time in its last six postseason appearances.

- Oregon State ends the season with 41 wins. The Beavers have won 41 or more nine times in the program’s history, all since 2005. Mitch Canham has either played for or been the head coach for five of those nine seasons.

- Turley’s 14 home runs this season pushed him into a tie for sixth-most in a single season by a Beaver. He is tied with Bob McNair (1980).

- Turley’s inside-the-park home run was the Beavers’ first since Adley Rutschman on April 18, 2019 versus Arizona.

- Forrester reached base safely in 60 consecutive games to end the season.

- Turley, Forrester, Travis Bazzana and Mikey Kane were named to the All-Regional Team. Turley was a unanimous selection.