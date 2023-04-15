PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Micah McDowell went 4-for-5 and Wilson Weber hit his third home run of the season to send Oregon State to a 10-4 series-opening victory over No. 23 USC Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

McDowell doubled three times – in the first, seventh and eighth innings – driving in runs in his last two at bats. Weber, meanwhile, hit a two-run home run in the second to put the Beavers on the board first.

The duo helped back OSU starter Trent Sellers, who recorded his fifth win of the season after limiting USC (21-11-1 overall, 9-4 Pac-12 Conference) to five hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out seven.

Offensively, OSU was led by McDowell’s four hits while Garret Forrester tallied three and Travis Bazzana two.

USC scored once in the third but the Beavers’ offense, which recorded 13 hits on the night, posted four singles in the third, and OSU scored three times in the frame to go up by four. Mason Guerra and Mikey Kane – two – each drove home runs during the frame.

A Brady Kasper single in the fifth made it 6-1.

USC netted a solo run in the sixth and two more in the seventh, but the Beavers scored the game’s last four runs en route to the win.

USC starter Tyler Stromsborg allowed eight hits and six runs in six innings of work, taking the loss to drop to 4-2 on the year.

Ryan Brown worked two scoreless for the Beavers (22-11, 8-8) to pick up seventh save of the season.

Next Up

Oregon State and USC continue the three-game series Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium. First pitch is slated for 3:05 p.m. PT. The game will air live on the Pac-12 Networks.

Saturday’s game is officially a sellout.

OSU Athletics