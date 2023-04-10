Oregon State offensive line target Peyton Stewart sets official visit
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: 2025 OL Jake Flores has "amazing" visit to Oregon State | Beavers Clinch Series vs Oregon | WR Dajon Doss Recaps Visit | Day 7 Practice Nuggets | Spring Football Day 7 Interviews | Oregon State makes cut for DE Anelu Lafaele | OSU To Host Top ATH | DJ Uiagalelei's Journey To Oregon State
On Friday, Oregon State offensive line target Payton Stewart announced on Twitter his plans to take an official visit from June 2 through June 4 to Oregon State.
The Kelso (WA) native is one of the program's top targets on the offensive line and especially at offensive tackle where he projects very well to at the next level with a 6-foot-7 frame.
Since being offered, Stewart and the Beavers have created a strong with the Beavers coaching staff including offensive line coach Jim Michalczik. He recently visited Corvallis last month as well on March 18.
On top of his offer from the Beavers, he also holds offers from Arizona State, Hawaii, Nevada, SMU, UNLV, and Washington State. His official visit to Corvallis is the only one he has publicly locked in at this time.
The Beavers currently hold one commitment in their 2024 recruiting class from TE Wyatt Hook who committed to the program last year on December 1.
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB
• Subscribe to our YouTube.