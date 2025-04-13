Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Score 17 Runs, Clinch Series vs Fullerton

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

FULLERTON, Calif. – Easton Talt finished a double short of the cycle and AJ Singer recorded four hits as No. 8 Oregon State defeated Cal State Fullerton, 17-10, Saturday night at Goodwin Field.

Talt homered and tripled in the Beavers’ 12-run third inning, and singled in a 3-for-6 night, scoring three runs with five runs batted in.

Singer drove in a pair during the 12-run frame, in which Oregon State recorded seven hits. The Beavers scored 11 of their 12 runs before Cal State Fullerton managed to record an out.

Singer ended the day 4-for-5 with three RBI. Dallas Macias drove in two as did Carson McEntire, who hit his first career home run in the ninth.

Talt began the scoring with a two-run blast in the first, which was then followed by Singer’s two-run single. Trent Caraway reached on an error to make it 5-0, then watched as a Levi Jones double made it 6-0.

Wilson Weber walked with the bases loaded for run No. 7, and a wild pitch brought in the eighth run. Talt tripled in two more to make it 10-0, which was followed by an RBI double from Aiva Arquette. Dallas Macias grounded out for the final run of the frame.

Cal State Fullerton (17-17) scored one in the fifth and six in the sixth to pull within five. But Oregon State (25-7) scored two in the seventh on a walk by Macias and sacrifice fly by Singer.

The Titans put three more on the board in the bottom half of the inning but OSU put an insurance run on in the eighth on a Talt fielder’s choice and then two in the ninth when McEntire went deep.

Dax Whitney started for the Beavers and held Cal State Fullerton to three hits in four scoreless innings. The win went to Zach Edwards, who worked two scoreless innings. He improved to 1-0.

Cal State Fullerton starter Dylan Smith took the loss to drop to 1-2. He allowed five hits and six runs in two innings.

Next Up

The Beavers and Titans conclude their three-game series Sunday at Goodwin Field. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. PT and it will air live stream via ESPN+.

Oregon State Notes

• Tyce Peterson made just his second start of the year at first base. His first was March 11 against Washington State.

• Wilson Weber batted in the ninth spot for the first time. He’s batted at least once in the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth spots of thes lineup. He has most commonly been slotted in the six spot, 11 times.

• The 12 runs in the third surpassed the previous single-inning high of nine against Washington State in March. The 12 runs were four shy of the program record of 16 set against Portland in the first inning of a game in 1997.

• AJ Singer extended his hit streak to eight games with his 10th multiple-hit effort of the season. He also recorded his sixth multi-RBI game.

• Easton Talt’s home run was his first since March 29 at Nebraska.

• Four of Talt’s five home runs this season have come in road games.

• Talt’s previous single-game high for RBI was three against Arizona on May 17, 2024.

• Singer became the fourth different Beaver with four hits in a game this year, joining Aiva Arquette (twice), Trent Caraway and Gavin Turley.

• Oregon State swiped three bases, equaling a season-high.

• The Beavers improved to 2-3 this season when an opponent reaches double figures. Oregon State is 7-28 when an opponent scores 10 or more during the Mitch Canham era.

• OSU improved to 11-3 in games decided by five runs or more this season.

• The 27 combined runs are the most in a game this season, surpassing the 24 scored in an 18-6 win over Xavier on Feb. 17.

• Oregon State’s last cycle remains Ryan Dunn on May 10, 2011 against Portland.

• Carson McEntire became the 11th different Beaver with a home run this year.

OSU Athletics