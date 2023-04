On Friday, the Oregon State coaching staff hosted a large contingent of visitors including Lancaster (CA) wide receiver Dajon Doss.

The Antelope Valley standout holds offers from Nevada, San Jose State, Colorado State, Arizona, Arizona State, San Diego State, Washington State, and Utah State but is still looking for one of from the Beavers. If the Beavers do eventually offer the 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver, they'll be in a good spot after Friday's visit.

